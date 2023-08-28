Neeraj Chopra scripts history at World Athletics Championships: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 28, 2023 | 03:37 am 3 min read

Indian javelin ace Neeraj Chopra scripted history at World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Indian javelin ace Neeraj Chopra scripted history at World Athletics Championships in Budapest (Hungary). Chopra, who qualified with a massive 88.77m throw on Friday, clocked a remarkable 88.17m throw in the main event. Chopra has become the first Indian athlete to win gold at the prestigious event. Notably, he clinched a silver medal at the World Championships last year. We decode his stats.

Neeraj finishes above Nadeem and Vadlejch

Chopra's first throw was a foul, making him the only athlete not to register a throw. He came back stronger on the second attempt and clocked an 88.17m throw, which ultimately helped him win the gold. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the silver medal with a throw of 87.82m. Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic finished third with a throw of 86.67m.

Neeraj's remaining attempts; Jena and Manu do well for India

Chopra's remaining attempts were 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m, and 83.98m. Fellow Indian athletes Kishore Jena and DP Manu went on to finish fifth and sixth respectively. Jena clocked a personal best throw of 84.77m and Manu managed a best throw of 84.14m.

Neeraj joins these exclusive clubs

Chopra is now the second Indian after former shooter Abhinav Bindra to win the Olympic gold medal and the World Championships honor at the same time. Chopra is now the third javelin thrower in the world to win Olympic gold and the World Championships top prize after Jan Zelezny of the Czech Republic (3 wins each) and Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway (one win).

Second Indian to win World Championships medal

In July 2022, Chopra secured the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon (men's javelin throw final). He finished second with a best throw of 88.13m. Chopra has become only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after long jumper Anju Bobby George (bronze in 2003).

Chopra broke the national record last year

Chopra broke the national record at the Stockholm Diamond League after throwing a record 89.94m. The 24-year-old bettered his personal best record which he set in June at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. Chopra was inches away from touching the 90m mark. In June, Chopra set a new national record in men's javelin throw at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland (89.30m).

Lausanne Diamond League: Chopra scripted history

Indian javelin star Chopra continued his solid form in 2022 after clocking a monster 89.08m throw at the Lausanne Diamond League. It was the first time an Indian athlete clinched the top spot in a Diamond League meet. Chopra once again scripted history as he became the first Indian to win the coveted Diamond League Finals title in Zurich, Switzerland.

A look at Chopra's notable achievements

In 2021, Chopra won gold at Meeting Cidade de Lisboa (83.18m) and the Folksam Grand Prix in Sweden (80.96m). Chopra then became the second Indian to clinch an individual Olympic gold (Tokyo Games) after former shooter Bindra. The former had claimed Independent India's first medal in athletics. Chopra won the gold at the 2018 Asian Games, 2018 Commonwealth Games, and 2017 Asian Championships.

Other crucial wins for Chopra

Chopra won the gold at the Athletics Central North West League Meeting in 2020. In 2021, he won gold at the Meeting Cidade de Lisboa. He won gold at the Folksam Grand Prix before a bronze at the Kuortane Games and Olympic gold.

