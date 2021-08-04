Tokyo Olympics: Argentina beat India in women's hockey semi-final

Argentina beat the Indian women's hockey team 2-1 in an intense semi-final clash at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday. With this win, world number three Argentina have booked a berth in the finale, assuring themselves of a medal. India will now vie for the bronze medal against Great Britain, who were hammered by world number one team Netherlands. Here's more.

Quarters 1 & 2

How did the first two quarters pan out?

India started well in the first quarter and their attacking intent earned them a goal. Gurjit Kaur converted the penalty corner. Argentina grew into the game and started to apply a lot of pressure. India saw off the first quarter before conceding an equalizer. India had two penalty corners in the final five minutes but failed to convert them. Argentina also missed theirs.

Quarters 3 & 4

How did the third and fourth quarters pan out?

In the third quarter, Argentina saw a review get turned down after they believed a penalty corner was earned. Argentina kept the pressure and earned a penalty corner. The ball deflected in before the referee wanted to seek a referral. Noel Barrionuevo scored for Argentina to get a crucial lead. India played well from there on but missed out on a goal.

Women's hockey

Argentina aiming for another medal at the Olympics

The Argentina women's hockey team had previously won four Olympic medals. They won the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics and 2000 Sydney Olympics respectively. They won the bronze medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics and the 2008 Beijing Olympics respectively. They are now assured of a fifth Olympic medal as they chase an elusive gold.

India

India had defeated Australia to reach the semis

Earlier, the Indian women's hockey team defeated Australia in the quarter-final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. A formidable goal by Gurjit Kaur laid the foundation of India's victory. Team India managed to get past the group stage after Great Britain defeated Ireland. India had lost the first three group matches before winning the final two (Ireland and South Africa) to stay in the hunt.

Journey

Indian women hockey team's journey in Olympics

The 1980 Moscow Olympics saw the inaugural women's hockey tournament. This was India women's only campaign in hockey till the Indian side qualified for the Rio 2016 Olympics. However, the team was eliminated in the group stage, where they finished sixth. In Tokyo, India booked for their maiden semi-final berth by beating world number two Australia. They have a chance to win the bronze.