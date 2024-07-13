4th T20I: India eye series win, will field against Zimbabwe
India and Zimbabwe are set to square off in the penultimate match of the five-T20I series at the Harare Sports Club. After losing the series opener, India claimed their second back-to-back win, having defended 182. On the other hand, the hosts are in a do-or-die state. Indian captain Shubman Gill has won the toss and elected to field in the 4th T20I.
Tushar Deshpande replaces Avesh Khan; Wellington Masakadaza misses out
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (captain), Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande (wicket-keeper), Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Tendai Chatara. India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, and Khaleel Ahmed.
Pitch report and streaming details
The Harare Sports Club will host all the five games. The 4th T20I will be played on July 13. The pitch at this venue remains two-paced, keeping both batters and bowlers in the play. India, who couldn't chase down 116 in the opener, posted 234/2 and 182/4 thereafter. Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV will provide the live streaming and live telecast, respectively (4:30pm IST).
Here's the head-to-head record
India boast eight wins and just three defeats against Zimbabwe in T20Is. Ten of these games have taken place in Harare as the head-to-head record is 7-3 in India's favor. The only other game between these two sides took place in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne. The Men in Blue recorded a comfortable 71-run triumph.
How has the series panned out?
Shortly after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, a second-string Indian side sans seniors Virat Kohli (retired), Rohit Sharma (retired), Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya among others, lost the 1st T20I to Zimbabwe. The Gill-led side then bounced back to win the next two games. Notably, Abhishek Sharma slammed a record-breaking century in the 2nd T20I.