In brief Simplifying... In brief Indian bowlers have showcased impressive performances against Zimbabwe in T20I cricket.

Notably, Ravichandran Ashwin's 2 wickets in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup helped India secure a 71-run victory.

Axar Patel's 7 wickets in 2015, Jasprit Bumrah's single wicket in 2016, and Barinder Sran's stellar performance in the same year, all contributed to India's triumphs.

These performances underline the strength of India's bowling attack in T20I cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah features on this list (Source: X/@BCCI)

Indian bowlers with best T20I figures versus Zimbabwe

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:56 pm Jul 02, 202404:56 pm

What's the story A second-string Indian team will travel to Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series against the home team, starting only July 10. Shubman Gill will be at the helm of affairs and many eyes will be on him. Notably, India have six wins and just two defeats against Zimbabwe in T20Is. Here we decode the best bowling returns by Indian bowlers against Zimbabwe (T20Is).

#4

Ravichandran Ashwin - 3/22 in Melbourne, 2022

Indian spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin clipped figures worth 3/22 against Zimbabwe in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup game in Melbourne. The off-spinner floored the rival lower order, thereby helping India garner a 71-run win as they successfully defended the 187-run target. Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, and Richard Ngarava were his victims as Zimbabwe went from 96/5 to 115/10.

#3

Axar Patel - 3/17 in Harare, 2015

Zimbabwe had a hard time while chasing 179 against India in the 2015 Harare T20I. Axar Patel claimed 3/17 in his four overs as Zimbabwe were restricted to 124/7. The left-arm spinner opened his account by sending back Hamilton Masakadza. Elton Chigumbura and Sikandar Raza were his other victims as the Men in Blue registered a comfortable 54-run victory.

#2

Jasprit Bumrah - 3/11 in Harare, 2016

Zimbabwe batters faced the wrath of Jasprit Bumrah in the 2016 Harare T20I. He sent back Peter Moor to open his account in the game. Elton Chigumbura and Neville Madziva fell to him in the 16th over as the hosts could only manage 99/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Bumrah claimed 3/11 in his four overs as India recorded a 10-wicket triumph.

#1

Barinder Sran - 4/10 in Harare, 2016

Bumrah's brilliance was overshadowed by left-arm pacer Barinder Sran in the aforementioned match. The speedster made the new ball talk as he sent back both openers Chamu Chibhabha and Hamilton Masakadza early on. In fact, the fifth over of the game saw Sran dismiss Masakadza, Sikandar Raza, and Tinotenda Mutombodzi. The pacer finished with 4/10 in his four overs as Zimbabwe managed 99/9.