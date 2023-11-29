Namibia qualify for their third consecutive T20 World Cup: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:00 am Nov 29, 202312:00 am

Namibia won all five matches in the African qualifiers (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Namibia defeated Tanzania by 58 runs to book their berth in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. This will be their third consecutive T20 World Cup appearance. They will feature after acing the qualifiers. Namibia have won all five matches till now in the African qualifiers. Another team from Africa will also join them for the mega event.

Why does this story matter?

This is only the third time Namibia have made it to the T20 World Cup. It is a historic moment for the cricket fraternity in Namibia as they have shown great dominance in the African qualifiers. Namibia have won all of their five matches with one to go. Under the leadership of Gerhard Erasmus, this Namibia team will mean business next year.

Namibia were unbeaten in the African qualifiers

Namibia started their qualifiers journey with a seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe followed by a six-wicket thumping against Uganda. They maintained their winning run with a 68-run victory over Rwanda (DLS method). The Eagles prevailed over Kenya with another six-wicket triumph. They finished the campaign with another dominant 58-run victory over Tanzania. As mentioned, another African team will join them in the T20 World Cup.

Decoding their previous World Cup campaigns

Namibia finished second in the 2021 T20 World Cup first round and proceeded to the Super 12 after winning two out of three games. Namibia only defeated Scotland while losing four other matches in the Super 12. They finished third in the 2022 T20 World Cup first round, behind Sri Lanka and Netherlands. Namibia defeated SL while losing to Netherlands and UAE.

A look at Namibia's key performers in the qualifiers

Namibia's Nikolaas Davin leads the runs tally in the African World Cup qualifiers with 236 runs from five matches, slamming two fifties. Jan Frylinck is Namibia's second-highest run-scorer in the qualifiers with 137 runs at 45.67. He smashed a solitary fifty. Erasmus is Namibia's top wicket-taker with seven scalps from five matches. David Wiese is just behind him with six wickets at 15.83.

Teams that have qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup

Teams that have qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies, USA, Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Canada, Nepal, Oman, and Namibia. Uganda and Zimbabwe are fighting for the last slot.