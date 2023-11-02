Hashmatullah Shahidi owns this record for Afghanistan in ODI WC

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Hashmatullah Shahidi owns this record for Afghanistan in ODI WC

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:33 am Nov 02, 202308:33 am

Shahidi also completed 2,000 ODI runs (Source: X/@ICC)

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi has completed 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. He accomplished the milestone with a fine half-century against Sri Lanka in Match 30 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Pune. Shahidi ended up scoring a 58-ball 74 in that duel. During the course, he also became the first Afghanistan batter to accomplish four fifty-plus scores in ODI WCs.

2/5

Sixth Afghanistan batter to accomplish the milestone

The 28-year-old southpaw, who made his ODI debut in October 2013, became the sixth Afghanistan batter to complete 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. The likes of Rahmat Shah (3,481), Mohammad Nabi (3,194), Mohammad Shahzad (2,727), Asghar Afghan (2,424) and Najibullah Zadran (2,060) are the ones who have already achieved the landmark. 847 of Shahidi's runs have come as captain at 35.29.

3/5

Decoding Shahidi's ODI numbers

Having played 70 ODIs, Shahidi has raced to 2,001 runs at 33.91. The tally includes 18 half-centuries with 97* being his best score. He strikes at 67.55 in the format. 1,162 of his runs have come in 39 neutral ODI matches at an average of 35.21. His remaining 839 runs have come in away venues at a decent average of 32.26.

4/5

First Afghan with four fifty-plus World Cup scores

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shahidi now owns the most fifty-plus scores for Afghanistan in ICC Cricket World Cup history (4). Rahmat trails him with three such scores. His third fifty came in his recent outing against the Indian team. The left-handed batter slammed a valiant 80 in that encounter. Overall, he has raced to 423 World Cup runs at an average of 35.25.

5/5

A look at the match summary

SL had a steady start while batting first. They recorded their lowest first-powerplay total in WC 2023 (41/1). SL were down to 185/7 after their top five couldn't capitalize. Angelo Mathews and Maheesh Theekshana then took SL to 241. Fazalhaq Farooqi took a four-fer. Although Afghanistan lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz early, Ibrahim Zadran (39), Rahmat (62), Shahidi, and Omarzai took them to a seven-wicket victory.