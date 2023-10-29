World Cup: India beat England, claim sixth successive win

India won the match by 100 runs

India beat defending champions England in Lucknow to claim their sixth consecutive win in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Men in Blue successfully defended 229, bowling England out for 129. Mohammed Shami once again made merry with a four-wicket haul. Earlier, Rohit Sharma led India from the front, having smashed a 101-ball 87. Suryakumar Yadav slammed 49. Here are the key stats.

India score 229/9 on tricky Lucknow surface

India were off to a patchy start after England put them in to bat. Although Rohit continued his impressive run, he lost Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer at the other end. Rohit added 91 runs with KL Rahul, taking India past 130. However, the duo departed before the 200-run mark. SKY's defiant cameo took India to 229/9. David Willey took three wickets.

England lose by 100 runs

England started well, with openers Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan adding 30 runs. However, brilliant spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Shami mowed England down to 39/4. Kuldeep too chipped in during the middle overs as England were down to 98/8. Only Liam Livingstone managed to touch the 20-run mark for England. Shami took four wickets, while Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav shared five.

Kohli's first World Cup duck

India lost their first wicket in the form of Gill (3.6 overs). Kohli then departed for a nine-ball duck. The latter played four successive dot balls before Willey dismissed him. This was the first instance of Kohli recording a duck in the World Cup (32 innings). Willey has become the first bowler to dismiss Kohli for a duck across ODI and T20 World Cup.

12th fifty-plus World Cup score

Despite losing Gill, Kohli, and Iyer, Rohit slammed his 12th fifty-plus World Cup score. The Indian opener was superb on a tough Lucknow strip that assisted both pacers and spinners. Rohit looked set for a brilliant century but he perished for 87 from 101 balls. He added a 91-run stand with Rahul after India were reduced to 40/3.

Fifth Indian to get to 18,000 international runs

During the innings, Rohit raced past 18,000 international runs. He achieved this feat in 457 appearances. Among Indians, Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Kohli (26,121), Rahul Dravid (24,208), and Sourav Ganguly (18,575) are the ones ahead of Rohit in terms of international runs. Overall, Rohit became the 20th player to touch the 18,000-run mark in international cricket. He made his Team India debut in 2007.

Rohit equals these greats with 12 fifty-plus score

Rohit equaled the likes of Kohli, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara in terms of 12 fifty-plus scores. He has however reached the tally faster than all these greats.

Rahul gets to 2,500 runs

Rahul, who scored 39, has raced to 2,507 runs in 67 ODIs with his average being 50.14. The tally includes 16 half-centuries and six tons with 112 being his best score. Only Kohli (57.92) and MS Dhoni (50.57) have higher averages among Indian batters with 2,500 or more ODI runs. Rahul has a healthy strike rate of 86.89 in the format.

Ninth English bowler with 350 international wickets

Rashid took two wickets for 35 runs in 10 overs. He became the ninth English bowler to accomplish 350 international wickets. Among active players, only James Anderson and Moeen Ali are ahead of him. Anderson leads the wickets charts for England with 977 wickets. Moeen also crossed the figure of 350 international wickets. Graeme Swann is England's most successful spinner with 410 international wickets.

India yet to be bowled out

Only four Indian batters scored in double figures - Rohit (87), Rahul (39), SKY (49), and Bumrah (16). However, India remain the only side to be bowled out in the ongoing tournament.