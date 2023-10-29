World Cup: KL Rahul completes 1,500 ODI runs in Asia

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:03 pm Oct 29, 202303:03 pm

KL Rahul has certainly embraced batting on spin-friendly Asian tracks (Source: X/@BCCI)

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has completed 1,500 ODI runs in Asia. The wicketkeeper-batter accomplished the milestone against England in Match 29 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Lucknow. The right-handed batter entered the game, requiring just two runs to get the milestone. Rahul has certainly enjoyed operating on spin-friendly Asian tracks. Here we look at his stats.

1,500 runs for Rahul in Asia

Rahul took 41 games and 38 innings to complete 1,500 runs in the Asian continent. His average in this regard is over 51 with his strike rate being close to 90. The tally includes three tons and 10 fifties with 111* being his best score. Notably, the wicketkeeper-batter has been on a roll since returning from a long-term injury last month.

Over 1,100 runs in India

Over 1,100 of Rahul's ODI runs have come in India in 29 ODIs. He averages over 57 in the country with his strike rate being over 90. He owns eight ODI fifties at home as the tally also includes a couple of hundreds. Only Virat Kohli (3,000+) and Rohit Sharma (2,700+) have smoked more runs in home ODIs since Rahul's ODI debut in 2016.

Rahul closing in on 2,500 runs

During the Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan last month, Rahul reached the landmark of 2,000 runs in the format. Rahul joined Kohli as the joint third-fastest Indian batter to get the mark (53 innings). The former has now raced past 2,470 runs from 67 ODIs at a 50-plus average. He has six tons and 16 fifties. He averages over 78 in ODIs this year.