Mushfiqur Rahim becomes second Bangladesh batter to 1,000 WC runs

Mushfiqur Rahim becomes second Bangladesh batter to 1,000 WC runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:19 pm Oct 19, 2023

Mushfiqur has been in sublime form lately (Source: X/@BCBtigers)

Mushfiqur Rahim has become just the second Bangladesh batter to accomplish 1,000 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup. He reached the feat with his fourth run in his side's clash against India in Pune in the ongoing 2023 edition. Mushfiqur has been in sublime form lately. Notably, he is standing in his fifth ODI World Cup. Here we look at his stats.

Mushfiqur joins Shakib in this elite list

Mushfiqur, who made his ODI WC debut in 2007, took 33 games to complete 1,000 runs at the event. Only Shakib Al Hasan (1,201) has more WC runs for Bangladesh. While Mushfiqur averages just under 40 in the competition, his tally includes eight fifties and a solitary century. Tamim Iqbal (718) is the only other Bangladesh batter with 700 WC runs.

Second-highest run-getter for Bangladesh in ODIs

Mushfiqur, who made his ODI debut back in 2006, has raced past 7,500 runs in 260 matches. Only Tamim (8,357) has scored more runs for Bangladesh in ODIs. Mushfiqur, who is Bangladesh's most-capped batter in ODIs, averages 37-plus with his strike rate being over 79. The tally includes nine tons and 48 fifties with 144 being his best score.

7,000 runs as a keeper loading for Mushfiur

Over 6,980 of Mushfiur's ODI have come as a designated keeper-batter in 246 matches. Only Kumar Sangakkara (13,341), MS Dhoni (10,773), and Adam Gilchrist (9,410) have scored more ODI runs in this regard. Meanwhile, Mushfiur is also the fifth-most capped keeper in ODIs, only behind Sangakkara (360), Dhoni (350), Mark Boucher (294), and Gilchrist (282).