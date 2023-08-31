Shakib Al Hasan becomes second-highest wicket-taker among left-arm spinners (ODIs)

August 31, 2023

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has attained a momentous feat in ODI cricket. One of the greatest all-rounders across formats, Shakib took his 306th ODI wicket in Bangladesh's Asia Cup 2023 opening match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. He is now the second-highest wicket-taker among left-arm spinners in the 50-over format. Shakib broke a tie with New Zealand's Daniel Vettori. Here are the stats.

Only three left-arm spinners have taken more than 300 wickets in ODI cricket. Interestingly, Sanath Jayasuriya, the legendary Sri Lanka batter, tops this list with as many as 323 wickets. Shakib now trails only Jayasuriya, having broken a tie with Vettori. The New Zealand all-rounder finished his career with 305 wickets. The trio is followed by Bangladesh's Abdur Razzak, who took 207 ODI scalps.

Third-most ODI runs for Bangladesh

Besides his bowling, Shakib is also known to play crunch knocks in the format. He is currently Bangladesh's third-highest run-getter in the format, having slammed 7,216 runs at an average of 37.38. Tamim Iqbal tops this list with 8,313 runs. Shakib has nine tons and 53 half-centuries in the format. He has a healthy strike rate of 82.51.

