Bangladesh announce 17-member squad for 2023 Asia Cup

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 12, 2023 | 09:54 am 2 min read

Shakib Al Hasan will lead the team (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh have announced their 17-member squad for the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup, which gets underway on August 30. Shakib Al Hasan, who was named the ODI captain on Friday (August 11), will lead the team with Litton Das being his deputy. Former skipper Tamim Iqbal will miss the continental tournament due to a back injury. Here are further details.

A look at the squad

Bangladesh's squad for Asia Cup: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim.

Mahmudullah Riyad among notable exclusions

It might be the end for veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad in international cricket as he has failed to make the cut once again. He fell out of favor after the home ODI series against England in March this year. The 37-year-old is unlikely to be picked for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup which will be played in October-November.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim earns maiden call-up

Meanwhile, young batter Tanzid Hasan Tamim has been awarded a maiden call-up as the 22-year-old has put up some notable shows in domestic cricket lately. With 179 runs in four games at a strike rate of 116.99, Tanzid was Bangladesh A's highest run-getter at the ACC Men's Emerging Cup last month. He would like to display a similar show in national colors as well.

Hasan, Ahmed earns recall

Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed have been recalled to the squad after missing out on Afghanistan ODIs last month. Batter Shamim Hossain, who has played 17 T20Is, earned his maiden ODI call-up. Besides the injured Tamim, spinner Taijul Islam and batter Rony Talukdar are the other exclusions from the Bangladesh team that took on the Afghan side last month.

