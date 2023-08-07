Babar Azam becomes second batter with 10 T20 centuries: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 07, 2023 | 08:23 pm 3 min read

Only Chris Gayle is ahead of Babar Azam in terms of T20 tons

Pakistan's Babar Azam played a match-winning knock for Colombo Strikers against Galle Titans in the 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL) in Pallekele. His 59-ball 104 laid the foundation for their win as they chased down 189. With this, Babar, the incumbent Pakistan skipper, has become just the second batter to score 10 centuries in T20 cricket. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

As mentioned, Babar is just the second batter to score 10 centuries in T20 cricket. He is only behind West Indies' Chris Gayle, who owns a record 22 tons in the format. While Babar has touched the 10-ton mark, no other Pakistani batter has over five tons in men's T20s. Babar also has the most centuries for Pakistan in T20 Internationals.

Most T20 tons for Pakistan

As mentioned, Babar's tally of 10 tons is the most by a Pakistan batter in T20 cricket. Among Pakistan batters, Sharjeel Khan, Ahmed Shehzad, and Kamran Akmal follow Babar on this list, with five T20 tons each.

Fastest to 9,000 T20 runs

Earlier this year, Babar created history as he reached 9,000 T20 runs in only 245 innings, faster than any other batter in the world. He broke Gayle's record, who reached the landmark in 249 innings. Meanwhile, India's Virat Kohli achieved the mark in 271 innings. As of now, Babar has hammered 9,412 T20 runs at 44.18. He has a strike rate of 129.05.

Highest run-scorer in Pakistan Super League

Babar has been a force to reckon with in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), having hammered 2,935 runs in 79 matches at 43.80. He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Babar's tally includes 28 fifties and a solitary hundred. With 522 runs at 52.20, Babar finished as the second-highest run-scorer of PSL 2023, only behind Mohammad Rizwan (550).

Fourth-most runs in T20Is

As many as 3,485 of Babar's T20 runs have come in internationals. He is presently the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20Is and the highest among Pakistan batters. Babar is only behind Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Martin Guptill in terms of T20I runs. The Pakistan batter has 33 fifty-plus scores in T20Is, including three tons. Babar has a strike rate of 128.40 in the format.

How did the match pan out?

Galle Titans put up a decent 188/3 (20 overs) after being put to bat, with Tim Seifert scoring a quickfire half-century. Lasith Croospulle, Shevon Daniel, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa also contributed with the bat. The Strikers had a brilliant start as openers Pathum Nissanka and Babar shared a 111-run stand. Babar smashed a 59-ball 104 (8 fours, 5 sixes) as CS won by seven wickets.

