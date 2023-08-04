Deodhar Trophy 2023: Decoding the tournament in stats

Sports

Deodhar Trophy 2023: Decoding the tournament in stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 04, 2023 | 07:24 pm 2 min read

South Zone beat East Zone in the final of the Deodhar Trophy by 45 runs

South Zone beat East Zone in the final of the Deodhar Trophy by 45 runs on Thursday. South Zone scored a mammoth 328/8 in 50 overs with Rohan Kunnumal hammering a century. In response, Riyan Parag's 65-ball 95 wasn't enough as East Zone perished for 283 in 46.1 overs. South Zone ended the tournament unbeaten. Here we decode the stats.

Parag slams the most runs; picks 11 scalps

Parag had a defining tournament for East Zone, winning the Man of the Series award. In five games, Parag scored 354 runs at an average of 88.50. He slammed two tons and a fifty. He had a whopping strike rate of 136.67. Parag was also influential with the ball for his side. He claimed 11 scalps at 19.09 with a best of 4/40.

Mayank, Kunnumal, and Desai score 300-plus runs

South Zone skipper Mayank Agarwal finished with 341 runs from six matches at 68.20. He hit four half-centuries. He was followed by Kunnumal, who amassed 311 runs at 62.20. Meanwhile, West Zone's Harvik Desai finished with 301 runs at 60.20.

A look at the highest wicket-takers

Vidwath Kaverappa finished the tournament with a total of 13 wickets. He clocked an average worth of 14.53 and an economy rate of 4.70. West Zone Shams Mulani picked 12 wickets at 16.25. Besides Mulani, the likes of Mayank Yadav from North Zone and Shahbaz Ahmed from East Zone picked 12 wickets as well.

Here are the other major numbers

Sai Sudharsan's 132* from 136 balls versus Central Zone was the top score in the tourney. Kaverappa's 5/17 versus North Zone was the best bowling figure. North Zone's Sandeep Sharma conceded the most runs in a match (1/89) against East Zone. Meanwhile, Parag and Kushagra's 235-run stand for the 6th wicket versus North Zone was the best partnership on offer.

Share this timeline