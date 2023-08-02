Sanju Samson slams his third ODI half-century: Key stats

Sports

Written by Parth Dhall August 02, 2023 | 12:23 am 2 min read

Samson smashed a 41-ball 51 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian batter Sanju Samson once again gave a testimony of his talent in white-ball cricket. His whirlwind 51 against the West Indies in the 3rd and final ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad, grabbed eyeballs. Samson hammered four maximums, bolstering the Indian innings in the middle overs. In the process, he also shared a 69-run stand with opener Shubman Gill.

Samson plays a solid knock at number four

Samson came in at number four after India crossed the 150-run mark. He paired up with Gill and took India past 220. Unlike Gill, Samson attacked right from ball one and went after the spinners. The latter hammered 4 sixes and 2 fours in his 41-ball 51. Samson slammed his third half-century in ODI cricket and a second away from home.

Samson making the most of opportunities

Despite getting very limited chances to don the Indian national team jersey in ODIs, Samson has scored 390 runs in 13 ODIs at an impressive average of 55.71. His strike rate of 104.00 makes him a special talent. Samson's tally includes three half-centuries, two of which came against the Caribbeans. Before this series, Samson last played an ODI for India in November 2022.

Samson's second-highest SR in an ODI

Samson had a strike rate of 124.4 in the 3rd ODI, his second-highest in an innings in the format. His highest strike rate in an ODI came against South Africa in 2022 (136.50).

