India record highest run rate in Test innings: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 24, 2023 | 10:16 am 2 min read

India's run rate in the third innings was 7.54 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India scripted many records with their aggressive batting in the ongoing second and final Test against West Indies. In order to push for a victory, they declared their second innings at 181/2. They made these runs in just 24 overs at a remarkable run rate of 7.54. Here we present the records scripted by India in the innings.

How did the innings pan out?

India gained a substantial 183-run lead after bowling WI out for 255 in the first innings. The visitors put up 438 while batting first. Rohit Sharma (57 off 44) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 off 30) got India off to a flier in the second innings. The baton was later passed onto Ishan Kishan (52* off 34) and Shubman Gill (29* off 37).

Highest run rate in an innings

India's run rate of 7.54 is now the highest in a Test innings where at least 100 runs were scored (where data available). They went past Australia in this regard, who posted 241/2 (declared) against Pakistan at a run rate of 7.53 in 2017. England (7.36) are the only other team with a seven-plus run rate on this list.

Second-highest opening partnership run rates in Tests

Jaiswal and Rohit added 98 runs in just 11.5 overs. As per Cricbuzz, their run rate of 8.28 is only second to England's Marcus Trescothick and Michael Vaughan (10) among opening pairs with at least 50 runs partnership in a Test innings (where data available). The next Indian pair on this list is of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir (7.82

Rohit's fastest half-century in Tests

Rohit slammed his fastest half-century in Test cricket, off just 35 balls. His previous-fastest fifty came against England (47 balls) in Chepauk in 2021. Rohit eventually managed 57 off 44 balls (5 fours and 3 sixes) in Trinidad.

Ishan Kishan's feats in the match

Kishan smashed an unbeaten 52 off 34 balls with the help of four boundaries and two sixes. His strike rate of 152.94 is now the third-highest among designated wicket-keepers with 50 or more runs in a Test innings (where data available). Only Adam Gilchrist (172.88) and Rishabh Pant (161.29) are ahead of him. Among Indians, his strike rate was fourth-highest in a Test innings.

