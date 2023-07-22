2nd Test, Day 2: WI score 86/1 after India's 438/10

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 22, 2023 | 03:52 am 3 min read

Kohli went on to convert his 87 into a 29th century (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

West Indies put up 86/1 from 41 overs at stumps on Day 2 in the second Test versus India at the Queen's Park Oval. India rode on Virat Kohli's century, besides fifties from Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin to put up 438/10. Kemar Roach and Jomal Warrican claimed three-fers. In response, Kraigg Brathwaite scored 37* as Jadeja claimed one wicket.

How did Day 2 pan out?

India were 288/4 when play resumed on Day 2. Kohli went on to convert his 87 into a 29th century. He was eventually run out for 121. Jadeja and Ashwin showed their mettle as WI dug hard to dismiss the visitors for 438.India then had their task cut out on a slow pitch as WI showed resistance. Tagenarine Chanderpaul was dismissed by Jadeja.

Kohli smashes his 29th Test ton

Kohli came to the crease on Day 1 when India were 130/2 and after a slow start, he found his feet. Kohli has shared a century-plus stand alongside Ravindra Jadeja as the two helped India bounce back after being 182/4. He got to his ton with a brilliant square drive for a four. Kohli smashed his 29th hundred. He has 8,676 runs at 49.30.

Kohli surpasses 1,000 Test runs versus WI

Kohli has raced to 1,019 runs versus the Windies at an average of 48.52. He slammed his third century versus WI, besides also owning six fifties. Kohli has now become the 21st player to score 1,000-plus runs in India versus WI matches. He is also the 11th Indian player to achieve this milestone. Sunil Gavaskar (2,749) remains the top scorer in IND-WI matches.

Jadeja registers his 19th Test fifty

Jadeja scored a prolific 61-run knock in the ongoing second Test. Jadeja played a solid hand, supporting centurion Kohli as the two added 159 runs for the fifth wicket. Jadeja was dismissed by Roach after nicking the ball. In 67 matches, Jadeja has raced to 2,804 runs at an average of 36.41. Besides his 19 fifties, he also owns three tons.

Ashwin scores 56 from 78 balls

Ashwin scored a valiant 56-run knock. Ashwin came to the crease after the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja (360/6). He shared a 33-run stand alongside Ishan Kishan before helping his side by finishing strongly. Ashwin's knock was laced with eight fours. He faced 78 balls and was dismissed by Roach. Ashwin backed away for a slash but a slower delivery did the trick.

Ashwin slams his fifth 50-plus Test score versus WI

Ashwin now has five fifty-plus scores versus West Indies. Before this, he managed four centuries against the Windies. He slammed his maiden fifty now. Ashwin, who averages a whopping 50.66 versus WI, has raced to 608 runs in 13 matches. On Windies soil, the veteran has smoked 291 runs at 58.20. He has two tons and a fifty in West Indies.

WI show some fight after India go big

After being awful with the bat in the first encounter, WI showed some resistance on a slow surface. Brathwaite has managed 37* from 128 balls. He looks in his element and the defensive act has worked well. Kirk McKenzie has scored an unbeaten 14.

