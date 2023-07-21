Virat Kohli smashes his 29th Test ton, scripts these records

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 21, 2023 | 08:08 pm 2 min read

Kohli has shared a century-plus stand alongside Ravindra Jadeja (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian batter Virat Kohli smashed a superb century on Day 2 of the second Test versus West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval. Kohli came to the crease on Day 1 when India were 130/2 and after a slow start, he found his feet. Kohli has shared a century-plus stand alongside Ravindra Jadeja as the two helped India bounce back after being 182/4.

A solid hand from Kohli

Kohli, who missed out on a ton in the first match, smashed a cover drive to get off the mark. After a slow start, Kohli found his rhythm and got to a fifty with a boundary. Kohli scored at a decent pace to leave WI reeling. He was supported by Jadeja. He got to his ton with a brilliant square drive for a four.

Kohli surpasses these legends in terms of runs

Kohli smashed his 29th hundred in the longest format. He now has over 8,650 runs at over 49. Kohli has surpassed former Aussie cricketer Matthew Hayden in terms of runs (8,625). Kohli also went past Virender Sehwag's overall runs (8,586) for India and ICC. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old also surpassed former Aussie legend Michael Clarke (8,643).

Kohli slams his second Test century since November 2019

Kohli now has two centuries in his last 46 Test innings. Since his 136-run knock versus Bangladesh in November 2019, Kohli went century-less in 41 innings before smashing 186 versus Australia in Ahmedabad (March 2023). During this phase of 46 innings, Kohli has seven half-centuries.

15th away century from Kohli's blade

Kohli struck his third century versus WI and has also surpassed 1,000 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli also slammed his 15th century away (home of the opposition). He registered his second ton on Windies soil as well, besides surpassing 600 runs. In away matches, Kohli has gone past 4,380 runs at an average close to 43. He has also surpassed 500 fours.

76th international century

Kohli now has 76 international centuries across formats in what is also his 500th international appearance. Besides his 29 centuries in the longest format, he also has 46 ODI tons and a solitary hundred in T20Is.

