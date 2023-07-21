4th Ashes Test, Jonny Bairstow slams an unbeaten 99: Stats

Bairstow missed out on a deserved ton after James Anderson was dismissed by Cameron Green (Photo credit: Twitter/@englandcricket)

Jonny Bairstow was at his sublime best, smashing an unbeaten 99 from 81 balls in the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. Bairstow missed out on a deserved ton after James Anderson was dismissed by Cameron Green. England finished their first innings on 592/10 and have a 275-run lead over Australia. England resumed Day 3 on 384/4. Here's more.

Bairstow hangs on to deliver the goods

Overnight batters Ben Stokes and Harry Brook added another 53 runs in the morning, having put on 33 on Day 2. Bairstow joined Brook before the Aussies picked up regular wickets. However, the senior wicket-keeper batter held his fort and showcased sheer authority. He added 66 runs alongside Anderson for the final wicket. Bairstow's knock was laced with 10 fours and four sixes.

Bairstow hammers his 25th fifty

Playing his 94th match, Bairstow has raced to 5,722 runs for England at 37.15. He slammed his 25th fifty, besides also owning 12 hundreds. Versus Australia, the middle-order batter has amassed 1,324 runs at 30.79. He hammered his fifth fifty. At home, Bairstow now has 3,383 runs at 39.33. He struck his 25th score of 50-plus in home Test matches (100s: 6, 50s: 19).

Bairstow joins a unique club

As per Opta, this is the 3rd time an England batter has been left on 99* in a men's Test match, also Alex Tudor (1999) and Geoff Boycott (1979). It's the 3rd time it's happened in an Ashes match, Boycott (1979) and Steve Waugh (1995).

Bairstow surpasses Michael Vaughan

Bairstow has surpassed former England skipper Michael Vaughan in terms of runs. Vaughan finished his career with 5,719 runs at 41.44.

