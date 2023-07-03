Sports

Revisiting Ben Stokes's top-five knocks in The Ashes

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 03, 2023 | 10:03 am 2 min read

Stokes owns four Test tons against Australia (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Albeit in a losing cause, England skipper Ben Stokes smoked a sensational ton in the fourth innings of the recently-concluded second Ashes Test at Lord's. He put up a lone fight and smoked 155 off 214 balls as England came close to victory in a chase of 371. Australia eventually recorded a 43-run triumph. Here we look at Stokes's best Ashes knocks.

A counter-attacking knock from Stokes

Stokes arrived in the middle after England were reduced to 45/4 in the final session on Day 4. He added 132 runs with Ben Duckett to take England past 170. However, England then lost both Duckett and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession. Stokes didn't slow down and added 108 runs with Stuart Broad (11). Josh Hazlewood eventually dismissed him to seal Australia's win.

The Headingley classic!

Just over a month after winning the 2019 World Cup, England registered their then-highest-ever run-chase in Test cricket (now second-highest). England were down to 286/9 in a chase of 359. Stokes then shared a 76-run stand with Jack Leach, driving England to a historic victory. The star all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 135, the fourth-highest score for England in a fourth-innings win.

The Stokes show at The Lord's

Another Stokes special at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium came in Ashes 2019. England were reduced to 3/64 in their second innings when the swashbuckler arrived in the middle. Stokes, who could only manage 13 in England's first innings, batted with remarkable intent and scored runs all over the park. He scored an unbeaten 165-ball 115 as the contest ended in a draw.

His maiden Test ton

While most of the England batters had a forgettable time in the 2013-14 Ashes, a 22-year-old Stokes rose to the occasion. Chasing 504 in the Perth Test, England lost four wickets inside 121 runs as Stokes arrived to bat. The batter showcased remarkable resilience and smoked his maiden Test ton (120 off 195 balls). It was England's only century in that series.

Match-saving fifty in Sydney

England would have suffered a 0-5 humiliation in the 2021-22 Ashes Down Under had Stokes not displayed his class in the final innings of the Sydney Test. The otherwise aggressive batter showcased resilience and played a patient knock, scoring 60 off 123 balls. Thanks to his brilliance, England were able to earn a draw as Australia could not take the final wicket.

