Sports

Women's Ashes, Australia beat England in one-off Test: Key stats

Women's Ashes, Australia beat England in one-off Test: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall June 26, 2023 | 05:55 pm 4 min read

Gardner took eight wickets in the second innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

An incredible bowling display from Ashleigh Gardner helped Australia claim an 89-run win against England in the one-off Women's Ashes Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Gardner took an eight-wicket haul as England failed to chase 268. Tammy Beaumont's historic double-century for England Women went in vain. Notably, Australia won their first-ever Women's Ashes Test since July 2015. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Batting first, Australia racked up 473, with Annabel Sutherland scoring an unbeaten 137. Ellyse Perry (99) and Tahlia McGrath (61) also fared well. England's Sophie Ecclestone took a five-wicket haul. Beaumont's double-century powered England to 463. Ecclestone took another fifer as Australia were bowled out for 257 in the second innings. Gardner took eight wickets in England's run-chase as they managed 178.

Australia script history!

Australia have won their first Women's Ashes Test since July 2015. Each of the last three Tests ended in a draw (2021/22, 2019, and 2017/18). The concluded match in the Women's Ashes was a rare five-day affair. Australia now have 13 wins in 52 Test matches in the Women's Ashes. While the Brits emerged winners nine times, the remaining 30 games were drawn.

First Englishwoman to smash a double-century in Women's Ashes

Beaumont has become the first Englishwoman to smash a double-century in the Ashes. Rachael Heyhoe-Flint held the highest score for England Women with a knock of 179 before this. Meanwhile, she has become the fifth double-centurion in the Women's Ashes. She has joined Australian cricketers Karen Louise Rolton, Ellyse Perry, Joanne Broadbent, and Michelle Ann Jane Goszko.

Beaumont breaks an 88-year-old record

As per Opta, Beaumont has broken an 88-year-old record held by Betty Snowball (189 versus New Zealand in February 1935) for the highest score registered by England batter in women's Tests. Meanwhile, she has also become just the eighth batter in women's Tests to score a double-hundred. Beaumont slammed 208 off 331 balls, a knock laced with 27 fours.

Other feats attained by Beaumont

On Day 2, Beaumont registered her maiden Test ton and became just the ninth English opener and 19th England batter overall to register a century in the Women's Ashes (Tests). As per BBC, Beaumont joined Heather Knight, Jos Buttler, and Dawid Malan as the England players (men and women) to score centuries in all three formats of the game.

Maiden 10-wicket haul for Ecclestone

Ecclestone claimed stunning fifers in both innings. She claimed her maiden 10-wicket match haul. She became the fourth England woman to achieve the feat in Tests. Before her, Enid Bakewell, Lucy Pearson, and Julia Greenwood reached this landmark for England Women. As per CricViz, Ecclestone is the first English spinner (male or female) to take 10 wickets in a Test at Trent Bridge.

Fourth-best bowling figures in Women's Tests in England

Ecclestone's match figures of 10/192 are the fourth-best bowling figures in a Women's Test match held in England. Here are the best figures in England - 11/63: Julia Greenwood vs West Indies W (1979), 10/75: Enid Bakewell vs West Indies W (1979), 10/78: Jhulan Goswami vs England W (2006), 10/192: Ecclestone vs Australia W (2023), 9/69: Joc Burley vs England W (1966).

A historic fifer for Ecclestone

Apart from a 10-wicket match haul, Ecclestone has scalped two fifers. As per Opta, she earlier became the third England spinner to log a fifer in Women's Ashes after M Maclagan (twice) and G McConway (once).

Youngest centurion in Women's Ashes

As mentioned, Sutherland led the charge for Australia in the first innings. As per Cricbuzz, she is the youngest centurion in Women's Ashes at 21 years and 254 days. She broke Heather Knight's record (22y 230d) set in 2013. Meanwhile, Sutherland is now the third-youngest centurion in the longest format for Australia overall. Julie Stockton (19y 270d) and Belinda Clark (20y 138d) are ahead.

Highest score from number eight or below in Women's Tests

Sutherland has posted the highest score from number eight or below in Women's Tests, surpassing Chamani Seneviratna's 105* (SL-W vs PAK-W, Colombo (Colts) in 1998.

Gardner struck in both innings

Spinner Garnder was the pick of Australia's bowlers in the 1st innings (4/99 in 25.2 overs). She continued her exploits in the 2nd innings, having taken a well-deserved eight-wicket haul. Gardner became the first Australian spinner to take nine wickets in a women's Test in England since Peggy Antonio at Northampton in 1937. Notably, this was the first-ever women's Test played in England.

Share this timeline