The Ashes, Broad removes Warner for the 15th time: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 17, 2023 | 05:18 pm 2 min read

This is the 15th time Broad has dismissed Warner in Test cricket

English pacer Stuart Broad once again got rid of Australian opener David Warner in the first Ashes Test in Birmingham. This is the 15th time Broad has dismissed Warner in Test cricket. Broad then went on to remove Marnus Labuschagne off the next ball. Australia resumed Day 2 on 14/0 before being reduced to 29/2 in the 11th over. Here's more.

The 15th dismissal against Broad for Warner

Warner has been out of sorts against Broad, being ruffled up easily. As per ESPNcricinfo, Warner has scored 397 from 734 balls at 26.46. In England, the Australian opener has been dismissed nine times now by Broad, while he has mustered 158 runs from 329 balls at a paltry average of 17.55.

Warner and Labuschagne were dismissed in quick succession

Warner looked tentative when play resumed on Day 2 as the conditions were slightly overcast and Broad kept targeting the stumps. After blocking a few balls, the Australian went for a full-blooded drive which resulted in him dragging it to the stumps. The next ball from Broad saw Labuschagne poke at an outswinger, resulting in an edge that Jonny Bairstow grabbed with aplomb.

A look at Warner's numbers in England

England has never been a happy hunting place for Warner. He owns an average of 25.14 on England soil, having scored 704 runs in 15 Tests. However, 660 of those runs have come while playing against the Three Lions. He averages 25.38 in away Ashes Tests while smashing seven fifties. He has amassed 98 runs at Edgbaston with a paltry average of 19.60.

Here are his overall Ashes numbers

Warner has compiled 1,897 runs in 29 Ashes Tests at an average of 37.94. His tally includes 14 fifties and three hundreds. He is the third-highest run-scorer in Ashes Tests among active batters. He is only behind Steve Smith and England's talisman Joe Root.

