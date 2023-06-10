Sports

WTC Final: Pat Cummins completes 50 Test wickets versus India

WTC Final: Pat Cummins completes 50 Test wickets versus India

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 10, 2023, 09:38 pm 1 min read

Cummins is the sixth Australian to scalp 50 Test wickets against India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian skipper Pat Cummins has completed 50 Test wickets against India in the ongoing final of the ICC World Test Championship at The Oval. Cummins, who finished with 3/83 in the first innings, started the second innings with a bang as he dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara. Among active players, he becomes the third Australian to achieve this feat against India. Here we decode his stats.

Sixth Australian to scalp 50 Test wickets against India

As mentioned, Cummins registered 50 Test scalps against India. He has become the sixth Australian to complete this feat. Among active Australians, only Nathan Lyon (118) and Josh Hazlewood (51) have also completed this milestone. Overall, Lyon, Brett Lee (53), Richie Benaud (52), Glenn McGrath (51), and Hazlewood are the Australians who have already achieved this feat in Test cricket against India.

Share this timeline