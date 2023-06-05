Sports

Nathan Lyon set to complete 500 Test wickets: Key stats

Nathan Lyon set to complete 500 Test wickets: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 05, 2023, 05:00 pm 3 min read

Lyon can become the third Australian to scalp 500 Test wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Nathan Lyon is considered one of the greatest spinners to grace the game in this generation. His ability to scalp wickets consistently for Australia makes him a major threat. Lyon has found success in different conditions as he knows his strengths and limitations. With the ICC World Test Championship final coming up followed by the Ashes, Lyon eyes a major milestone.

500 Test wickets loading for Lyon

Lyon has scalped 482 wickets in 119 Tests at an average of 31.23. He is the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket. The veteran off-spinner is only behind the legendary Shane Warne, who scalped 708 wickets, and Glenn McGrath, who finished with 563 Test wickets. He needs 18 more to become the eighth bowler in Test history with 500 wickets.

Most wickets against India in Test cricket

Lyon has a spectacular record against India in the longest format of the game. He has snapped 116 wickets in 26 Tests versus India at an average of 32.4. Lyon has nine fifers against India, the highest by any bowler in this format. Overall, only James Anderson has scalped more wickets against India with 139 Test wickets. Lyon leads the Border-Gavaskar Trophy wickets tally.

Most Test wickets since 2022

Lyon has been sensational since 2022. He has mustered 71 wickets in 16 matches at 27.85, the highest wicket-taker in this period. England's Jack Leach is second on this list with 60 Test scalps. The office had scalped five fifers and a 10-wicket match haul.

A look at Lyon's stellar record against Kohli

The Australian spinner has dominated Virat Kohli in the longest format of the game. However, in recent times, Kohli has handled him nicely. Lyon has dismissed him seven times, which is the joint-most in Test cricket along with Anderson. Among spinners, Lyon tops this list. However, Kohli has smashed him for 511 runs off 1,002 balls at a strike rate of 50.99.

Lyon has dismissed Pujara 13 times in Test cricket

Lyon also enjoys a good record against Cheteshwar Pujara. He has dismissed him 13 times in the longest format of the game. Pujara is one of India's best batters of this generation, and he will be crucial in the upcoming WTC final. Pujara has the most Test runs against Australia among active Indian batters. He has smashed 2,033 runs in 24 Tests at 50.82.

A look at Lyon's record in England

With the WTC final and the Ashes coming up, Australia will need Lyon to be at his best. The 35-year-old owns 45 Test wickets in 13 matches in England at 31.62. He is among the 13 Aussie bowlers to have scalped 100-plus wickets against England in Tests. Overall, he has scalped 101 Test wickets against them in 28 matches at 29.42.

A look at his Test numbers

Lyon has raced to 482 wickets in 119 Test matches at a decent average of 31.23. He has scalped 23 Test fifers along with four 10-wicket match hauls. He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Tests, only behind legends Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Warne (708), Anderson (685), Anil Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (582), McGrath (563), and Courtney Walsh (519).