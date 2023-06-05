Sports

Ons Jabeur reaches her maiden French Open quarter-final

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 05, 2023, 04:07 pm 2 min read

Jabeur claimed a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the fourth-round clash

Tunisian star Ons Jabeur reached her maiden French Open quarter-final after beating Bernarda Pera on Monday. The former claimed a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the fourth-round clash in just over an hour. As stated, this is the first instance of Jabeur going past the fourth round at Roland Garros. Notably, Jabeur has lost just one set in the tournament so far.

Here are the match stats

Jabeur won a total of 62 points and 16 winners. She fired three aces compared to Pera's none. The former won 73% of receiving points and 50% of net points. Notably, both players recorded four double faults. Jabeur smashed the fastest serve of the match (180 KPH). She converted 8/9 break points. Notably, the match lasted an hour and three minutes.

French Open 2023: A look at her journey

Jabeur eased past Lucia Bronzetti in the French Open 2023 opening round with a 6-4, 6-1 win. She then overcame Oceane Dodin in a similar manner (6-2, 6-3). The Tunisian then faced Olga Danilovic, who took a set off her. However, Jabeur bounced back to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. With a win over Pera, Jabeur has raced to the quarter-finals.

Jabeur's record at French Open

As mentioned, Jabeur has qualified for her maiden Roland Garros quarter-final. Magda Linette upset her in the first round in 2022. In 2021 and 2022, the latter had fourth-round exits. While Jabeur made played her debut French Open main draw in 2017, she couldn't go past the opening round in 2019. The Tunisian is now 12-5 in the clay-court Grand Slam.

A massive feat for Jabeur

As per Opta, Jabeur has become the first African player (male or female) to reach the quarter-final at each of the four Grand Slams in the Open Era. She played her only quarter-final at the Australian Open in 2020. Meanwhile, Jabeur finished as the runner-up at both Wimbledon and the US Open last year. She has over 10 wins at three of the Slams.

First Tunisian to reach French Open quarter-final

As per WTA, Jabeur is the first Tunisian player to reach the quarter-final at the French Open. Notably, she claimed the French Open girls' title in 2011. Jabeur was the first North African woman to win a junior Grand Slam.