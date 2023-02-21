Sports

Decoding Carlos Alcaraz's numbers after returning from injury

Decoding Carlos Alcaraz's numbers after returning from injury

Written by V Shashank Feb 21, 2023, 05:52 pm 3 min read

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2023 Argentina Open on Monday

Carlos Alcaraz marked his return to tennis with a titular run at the 2023 Argentina Open. The 19-year-old Spaniard was out of action for over three months as he was recovering from abdominal and hamstring injuries. Alcaraz, who lifted the men's singles title at the 2022 US Open, skipped the Australian Open in Melbourne last month. We decode his stats since returning from injury.

Alcaraz's journey in the 2023 Argentina Open

Alcaraz dropped just one set throughout the ATP 250 tournament. The world number two overcame Laslo Dere 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the opening round. He bested Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-2 in the quarter-finals. Alcaraz beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-finals. And lastly, he defeated second-seeded Cameron Norrie 6-3, 7-5 to claim his seventh ATP singles title.

Alcaraz unlocked these feats

As per ATP, Alcaraz became the first Spaniard to win the Buenos Aires trophy since Rafael Nadal in 2015. He is tied with Gustavo Kuerten as the highest-ranked winner in tournament history at number two in the ATP Rankings. He is also the first teenager to win the event, with Casper Ruud being the youngest previous winner at age 21 in 2020.

Alcaraz betters his record versus Norrie

Alcaraz has raced to a 4-1 win-loss record over Norrie in their ATP head-to-head. The pair last met in the 2022 ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati, with the latter winning in three sets.

Alcaraz made a meteoric rise in 2022

Alcaraz beat Ruud﻿ in the men's singles US Open finals to become the youngest ever to reach the world number one spot. He secured his sixth ATP title at the US Open. Alcaraz (19y 129d) became the second-youngest man to win the US Open in the Open Era, behind Pete Sampras (19y 28d in 1990). He ended 2022 with a 57-13 record.

A year to remember for Alcaraz!

Earlier in 2022, Alcaraz became the second-youngest to pocket two ATP Masters 1000 titles (Miami and Madrid), only behind Nadal (2005). He etched his became the youngest ATP 500 titlist with a win in Rio de Janeiro, followed by a title in Barcelona. His heroics bagged him a nomination at the 2023 Laureus World Sports Award under the Breakthrough Player of the Year category.

Alcaraz owns Open Era records

Alcaraz is the youngest to win Rio Open (18 years 10 months), Miami Open (18 years 11 months), and Madrid Open (19 years). He also became the youngest Open Era year-end number one (19 years 5 months).

Alcaraz's career numbers in men's singles

Alcaraz currently has a 94-31 win-loss record. He has a 7-2 record in tour-level finals. Notably, he has won five of his seven titles on clay. He won his maiden title in 2021 Umag. He won five titles in 2022 (Rio de Janeiro, Miami Masters, Barcelona, Madrid Masters, and US Open). He started the 2023 season with a title in Buenos Aires.

Alcaraz is 24-7 across Grand Slams

Alcaraz owns a 24-7 win-loss record across majors, including 11-1 at the US Open. He has a 3-2 record at the Australian Open, having exited in the third round in 2022. Alcaraz holds a 6-2 record at the French Open. He reached the quarters last year. He has a 4-2 W/L record in Wimbledon. He was ousted in the fourth round in 2022.