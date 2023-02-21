Sports

Adidas set to replace Killer as India's new kit sponsor

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 21, 2023, 05:04 pm 2 min read

Sports apparel and equipment brand Adidas is set to sponsor Team India's kit after taking over from Killer. According to a BCCI official, Adidas will have a five-year deal, starting in June this year. Killer, also an apparel brand, had replaced Mobile Premier League (MPL) as India's kit sponsor after the latter pulled out of their deal. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The BCCI has managed to bring back a top sports apparel brand as the team's kit sponsor.

Notably, MPL and Killer took the rights away from these brands after Nike ended its long-standing association in 2020.

The rights, presently, are with Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, the parent brand of the company of Killer Jeans.

Adidas is all set to add value to India's kit.

A look at the key developments

Before Killer, the bragging rights were with MPL, who signed a three-year agreement from November 2020 to December 2023. MPL had been shelling out Rs. 65 lakh per match and Rs. 9 crore as royalty for the deal. However, they pulled out midway through the deal before Killer chipped in. Notably, Nike paid the BCCI Rs. 370 crore from 2016 to 2020.

Killer's contract to expire in May

The BCCI pulled in Killer as a standby kit sponsor for Team India after MPL broke out of its deal. The former is in a five-month deal, which is set to expire at the end of May.

The reign of Nike!

The BCCI has been on the hunt for a long-term kit sponsor since Nike exited. Nike first bagged a deal in 2005 and gained two extensions thereafter. The sports apparel and equipment brand thus ruled for 15 years. Nike ended its association in 2020, with MPL Sports Apparel and Accessories entering the scene. Now, Adidas is expected to float for a longer haul.

India continue to rule in Border-Gavaskar series

As far as India's on-field performance is concerned, Rohit Sharma's men are ruling the roost. They overcame Australia in the 2nd Test to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Chasing 115, the hosts won the contest by six wickets. India have consolidated their second position in the ICC WTC standings. They are one win away from securing a place in the final.