Women's T20 WC: Renuka Singh takes fifer, scripts these records

Written by V Shashank Feb 18, 2023, 09:08 pm 2 min read

Indian pacer Renuka Singh claimed astonishing figures worth 5/15 in the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against England on Saturday. Her efforts restricted England to 151/7. Notably, those are the best figures by an Indian in the Women's T20 WC. She is only the second Indian with a fifer in the Women's T20 WC. We look at the records broken by Renuka.

Feats attained by Renuka

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Renuka's 5/15 are the best figures by an Indian in the Women's T20 WC. She bettered Priyanka Roy's 5/16 (vs Pakistan in 2009), Diana David's 4/12 (vs Sri Lanka in 2010), and Poonam Yadav's 4/19 (vs Australia in 2020). Renuka owns the second-best figures by an Indian in WT20Is. She only ranks behind Jhulan Goswami (5/11 vs Australia in 2012).

Second-best figures in 2023 Women's T20 WC

Despite claiming 5/15 in four overs, Renuka has the second-best figures in the ongoing T20 World Cup in South Africa. Australian spinner Ashleigh Gardner claimed 5/12 in three overs against New Zealand. Notably, Renuka and Gardner are the only two players with a fifer in the 2023 edition of the tournament so far. Renuka now has six scalps in three matches at 10.16.

Renuka joins an elite list

As per ESPNcricinfo, Renuka is only the sixth bowler to take a fifer in the Women's T20 World Cup. She joins Deandra Dottin (5/5), Priyanka (5/16), Gardner (5/12), Julie Hunter (5/22), and Sune Luus (5/8).

A look at her international career

Renuka made her 20-over debut against Australia in October 2021. She has since clipped 30 wickets in 30 matches, averaging 22.53. She boasts a stellar economy of 6.31. Renuka (5/15) broke her previous best of 4/10 (vs Barbados Women). Meanwhile, she owns 18 ODI scalps in seven matches while averaging 14.88. Renuka was recently picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2023 auction.

How did the first innings pan out?

Opting to bowl, India reduced England to 29/3 within five overs. England laid a fightback with Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver Brunt adding 51 runs among themselves. Sciver clocked her 11th WT20I fifty. Later, wicket-keeper batter Amy Jones' fiery knock (27-ball 40) got England to a competitive total (151/7). Renuka (5/15) was India's best bet while Shikha Pandey (1/20) bagged the second-best figures.