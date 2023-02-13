Sports

WPL auction: Renuka Singh to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 13, 2023, 04:31 pm 2 min read

Renuka made her international debut in October 2021 (Source: Twitter/ICC)

India's pace-bowling sensation Renuka Singh will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The right-arm pacer was sold for Rs. 1.5 crore in the WPL auction. Renuka has risen through the ranks in recent times and will be expected to make a significant mark in WPL. Here we look at her stats.

How she has fared in WT20Is?

Renuka made her international debut in October 2021. She played three T20Is that year and returned with just one wicket. Her best was unleashed in 2022, which also marked her ODI debut. She currently owns 24 wickets in 28 WT20Is at an economy rate of 6.45. It is worth noting that she was named ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of 2022.

Big names in RCB camp

Notably, Renuka will share the RCB dressing room with the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry. RCB bought the former for Rs. 3.4 crore in the auction event. The Aussie all-rounder fetched Rs. 1.7 crore. Meanwhile, India's batting sensation Richa Ghosh will also play for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The wicketkeeper-batter was sold for Rs. 1.9 crore in the bidding event.

WPL to get underway on March 4

Meanwhile, the opener of the inaugural WPL will be played on March 4. The competition will conclude on March 26. A total of 22 games will be played across two venues in Mumbai - DY Patil Stadium and Cricket Club of India (CCI).