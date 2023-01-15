Sports

U19 WC: Shafali smashes 26 runs in a single over

U19 WC: Shafali smashes 26 runs in a single over

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 15, 2023, 12:52 pm 2 min read

Shafali smoked a quickfire 45 off just 16 deliveries (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India has made a sensational start to their inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup campaign, recording a seven-wicket victory over hosts South Africa. Skipper and opener Shafali Verma was instrumental to India's win as she smoked a quickfire 45 off just 16 deliveries. Moreover, she creamed 26 runs in a single over during her knock. Here are further details.

A sensational knock from Shafali

Shafali, who has proven her mettle at the international level, went after the bowlers from the outset. She made most of the last over of the powerplay, slamming pacer Nthabiseng Nini for five consecutive fours and a six off the last ball. Shafali and Shweta Sehrawat added 77 runs for the first wicket. Overall, Shafali's knock was laced with nine boundaries and a maximum.

A look at Shafali's T20I numbers

Currently the sixth-ranked batter in Women's T20Is, Shafali has been nothing but sensational in the format. She made her WT20I debut against South Africa in 2019. She has since clubbed 1,231 runs across 51 matches for India Women. She averages 24.62 and strikes at a healthy rate of 134.53. The dasher has struck five half-centuries, with a personal best of 73 versus West Indies.

How did the match pan out?

Riding on opener Simone Lourens' 66, the Proteas side posted 166/5 while batting first at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Shafali was also the pick of the Indian bowlers, returning with 2/31 in four overs. India's chase couldn't have been smoother as they crossed the line with 21 balls to spare. Besides Shafali, Sehrawat starred with an unbeaten half-century.

An unbeaten 92 from Sehrawat

While Sehrawat initially played the second fiddle to Shafali, she shifted gears after the Indian skipper departed. She ended up scoring 92 off 57 balls, a knock laced with 20 boundaries (Strike rate: 161.40). The 18-year-old right-handed batter was involved in a 59-run stand alongside Soumya Tiwari for the third wicket. The latter contributed with just 10 runs in the partnership.