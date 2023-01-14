Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Brighton down Liverpool 3-0: Key stats

Solly March scored a brace as Brighton tamed a sorry Liverpool side 3-0 (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Solly March scored a brace as Brighton tamed a sorry Liverpool side 3-0 in the Premier League 2022-23 season on Saturday. Danny Welbeck added the third goal for Brighton as March provided the assist in the 81st minute. The win sees Brighton move upto seventh, two points above Liverpool after 18 games. Here we present the key match stats.

How did the match pan out?

After a goalless first half, March converted Kaoru Mitoma's low cross to give the home side a deserved lead. This happened after FIFA World Cup 2022 winner Alexis Mac Allister had intercepted Joel Matip's loose pass. Evan Ferguson's through-ball saw March add the second before the winger's assist saw veteran Welbeck score the third to dent Liverpool's top-four ambitions.

Standings and match stats

Brighton have raced to 30 points from 18 games (W9 D3 L6). They are now the 3rd side after Manchester City and Arsenal to score 35-plus goals this season in the Premier League. Liverpool suffered their sixth defeat of the PL 2022-23 campaign. Brighton dominated possession (62%) and also had more attempts (16) and shots on target (9) compared to Liverpool's six and two.

Solly March shines for Brighton

Having played his 160th Premier League match, March has 8 goals and 14 assists. As per Opta, all eight of March's Premier League goals have been in the second half of games; the most goals by any player without ever netting in the opening 45 minutes. March is enjoying a good PL 2022-23 season (G4 A4).

Contrasting records for the two sides

As per Opta, Brighton have claimed their first home league victory over the Reds since a 3-1 win in 1961, ending a 10-game winless run. Liverpool have now suffered two successive PL defeats this season. This was also their 5th away loss this season.