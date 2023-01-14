Sports

Hockey World Cup 2023: Belgium and Germany enjoy wins

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 14, 2023

Germany overcame Japan 3-0

Belgium scored in a hurry in the last 30 minutes (5 goals) to trounce South Korea 5-0 and begin its Hockey World Cup title defense in style at the Kalinga Stadium, Orissa on Saturday. Meanwhile, Germany came back after a goalless first half to beat a gritty Japan 3-0 in the other Pool-B encounter. Here's more.

Belgium overcome Korea

Alexander Hendrickx converted a short corner in the opening minute of the third quarter. His goal saw the Koreans commit frequent mistakes inside the circle. Belgium gathered a much-needed rhythm by scoring through Tanguy Cosyns, Florent van Aubel, Sebastien Dockier, and Arthur de Sloover. Korea suffered, failing to utilize any of their six penalty corners.

Germany 3-0 Japan

A below-par Germany, could not capitalize, failing to convert four short corners in the first half. However, skipper Mats Grambusch clinically deflected in a variation to score from a penalty corner early in the penultimate period. Christopher Ruhr doubled the lead by completing a superb counter-attack. He beat Japanese keeper Takashi Yoshikawa in a one-on-one situation. An unmarked Thies Prinz made it 3-0.

India in action on Sunday

The Indian hockey team is in action tomorrow. The hosts will cross swords with 1986 runners-up England on January 15 (7:00 PM IST). Earlier, India made a resounding start to the ongoing Hockey World Cup 2023. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side beat Spain 2-0 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday. Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh scored.

Day 2!

