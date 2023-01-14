Sports

Ireland win 2nd T20I, level series versus Zimbabwe: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 14, 2023, 09:26 pm 2 min read

Ireland bowled out Zimbabwe for a paltry 144

Ireland sealed a solid six-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Saturday to level the three-match series 1-1. Batting first, Ireland bowled out Zimbabwe for a paltry 144 in 20 overs. Graham Hume picked three scalps for 17 runs. In response, Ireland saw the openers lay the foundation for a six-wicket win. Here's more.

Ireland tame Zimbabwe

Ireland never allowed Zimbabwe to gain momentum with the bat as the hosts kept losing wickets at key moments. Craig Ervine scored a fighting 40-ball 42. For Ireland, Hume and Harry Tector were sublime with the ball. In response, Ireland opener Ross Adair scored a superb half-century as the visitors sealed the deal in 19.4 overs.

Key numbers for the Irish batters

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie scored 33 upfront. He slammed three fours and a six. Balbirnie has raced to 1,848 runs at 23.10. Adair struck a match-winning 65. He smashed two fours and four sixes. He brought up his maiden fifty in the format for Ireland. Harry scored 26 and has gone on to extend his runs tally to 867 at 21.67.

A look at the bowling records

Hume (3/17) recorded his maiden three-for in what was his second match. Harry (2/22) has four scalps at 9.75. For Zimbabwe, Ryan Burl (2/26) did well. He now has 37 scalps at 21.73.