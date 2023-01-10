Sports

IND vs SL: Dasun Shanaka's century goes in vain

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 10, 2023, 10:40 pm 2 min read

Shanaka finished with an unbeaten 108 off 88 balls (Source: Twitter/@OfficialSLC)

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka played one of his best knocks in a losing cause as India won the 1st ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The 31-year-old slammed his second ODI century as SL failed to chase 374. Shanaka finished with an unbeaten 108 off 88 balls, a knock studded with 12 fours and 3 sixes. Here are the key stats.

A brilliant knock under pressure

As stated, Shanaka raced to his second century in ODI cricket. He brought up the three-figure mark on the penultimate delivery of the match. By then, the result was a mere formality as SL required 86 runs before the final over. Shanaka forged a 100*-run stand with Kasun Rajitha at the other end. From 136/4, the former steered SL to 306/8.

Shanaka completes 1,000 ODI runs

Shanaka touched the 1,000-run mark in ODIs in Guwahati. He now has 1,054 runs from 46 ODIs at an average of 27.73. The Sri Lanka captain improved his strike rate in the format to 96.08. He has a total of five 50+ scores (three fifties). Shanaka slammed his first ODI century away from home. He averages 36.15 in foreign conditions.

Shanaka continues his exploits against India

Shanaka continues his exploits against India. His last seven international knocks against them read 108*(88), 23(17), 47*(19), 74*(38), 33*(18), 45(27), and 56*(22). Earlier this year, Shanaka became the first-ever SL batter with over 400 runs against India in T20I cricket.

The summary of 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored 75 runs in the first 10 overs after Sri Lanka put them in to bat. Both openers completed their respective half-centuries eventually. Virat Kohli then took over after the duo departed. He raced to an incredible century and got India past 350 (373/7). Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik destroyed SL's middle order, while Shanaka's heroics went in vain.