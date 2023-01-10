Sports

All-round India torch Sri Lanka in 1st ODI: Key takeaways

Written by V Shashank Jan 10, 2023, 09:34 pm 3 min read

India won the 1st ODI by 67 runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India overpowered Sri Lanka in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Virat Kohli (113) stood out, while skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hammered fifties each. Later, Indian bowlers restricted the Lankans to pocket the series opener. Dasun Shanaka (108*) was a class act, but it was too big a chase for SL (306/8). Here are the takeaways.

A dream start for India!

Put to bat, openers Rohit and Gill dealt in boundaries as India racked up 75/0 in the powerplay. Gill matched Rohit's tempo and even took over the game on a few occasions. It was the duo's maiden 100-plus run partnership in ODIs. Gill has been a breath of fresh air at the top and deserves a long run for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Rohit starts 2023 with a bang!

Rohit loves batting against the Lankans. The concluded affair was no different as the Mumbaikar made the opposition sweat. He smacked pacer Kasun Rajitha for fun, hitting him for two sixes and a four to get India close to 60 in the seventh over. While he fell short of his 30th ODI ton (67-ball 83), Rohit would be happy with his approach.

Gill proves to be a handful

Gill was backed over double-centurion Ishan Kishan in the opening game. The Punjab batter made the opportunity count and extended his rich run in the format. He whipped a hat-trick of fours in the fourth and 19th overs to race past 60. Gill, who scored a brisk 60-ball 70, is pushing his case as a reliable batter for Team India in 50-overs cricket.

Siraj aces the powerplay

Mohammed Siraj had an exceptional run in ODI cricket last year. The right-arm seamer did exceedingly well by providing breakthroughs in the powerplay. Siraj seems to have extended his form into 2023 as he uprooted both Avishka Fernando (5) and Kusal Mendis (0) within six overs. He got a leading edge off Fernando to complete a wicket-maiden, while his incoming delivery floored Mendis.

Umran bowls over SL with sheer pace

Umran Malik (3/57) has already cemented his case as a pace prodigy in Indian cricket. The speedster bowled a 156 kph delivery in his second over, which is now the fastest delivery by an Indian in ODIs. Umran also holds the distinction of bowling the fastest deliveries by an Indian both in T20Is (155 kph) and in IPL (157 kph in the 2022 edition).

Nissanka keeps Indians at a bay

Nissanka came up with a valiant show for SL. The opener toyed with seamer Mohammed Shami, finding easy boundaries off him till the fifth over. He overturned an LBW decision on 22. He added 41 runs with Charith Asalanka, followed by a 72-run stand with Dhananjaya de Silva to truncate the chase. Nissanka (72) eventually fell prey to the pace on offer by Umran.

India are a force to deal at home

India stamped their 37th win over Sri Lanka at home in ODIs, besides facing 12 losses and three no-results. Interestingly, India's last defeat against SL at home was in December 2017, losing by seven wickets.

Lankan tailenders frustrate Rohit's men

The chase was out of the equation for SL. However, skipper Shanaka (108*) made sure that the hosts were left frustrated till the end. Shanaka, who put up hostile shows in the concluded T20Is, blasted his fifth 50-plus score in the format. The right-hander forged a 100*-run stand with Rajitha at the other end. From 136/4, he steered SL to 306/8.