India beat SL in 1st ODI; Kohli, Shanaka slam centuries

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 10, 2023, 09:23 pm 4 min read

Virat Kohli slammed his 45th ODI century (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India beat Sri Lanka in the 1st of the three-ODI series in Guwahati. Pacers Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj shared five wickets as Sri Lanka failed to chase 374 (306/8). Virat Kohli powered India's innings by slamming his 45th ODI century. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill laid the foundation of India's innings. SL skipper Dasun Shanaka's scintillating century went in vain.

The summary of 1st ODI

Rohit and Gill scored 75 runs in the first 10 overs after Sri Lanka put them in to bat. Both openers completed their respective half-centuries eventually. Kohli then took over after the duo departed. He raced to an incredible century and got India past 350 (373/7). Siraj and Umran destroyed SL's middle order, while Shanaka starred with a magnificent century.

45th ODI ton for Kohli

Kohli brought up his 45th ODI century with a single, having consumed 80 balls. In terms of ODI tons (45), he is only next to Sachin Tendulkar (49). Kohli has gone past the 12,500-run mark in ODIs. He also has 64 fifties under his belt. In 48 matches versus Sri Lanka, Kohli has piled up over 2,300 runs in the format.

Ninth ODI century vs SL

Kohli has slammed his ninth century against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket. He has broken Tendulkar's record of scoring the most ODI tons against SL. Pakistan's Saeed Anwar follows Tendulkar with seven ODI centuries. Among Indians, Gautam Gambhir and Rohit are next on this list with six ODI centuries each. Kohli also has 11 ODI fifties against SL.

Joint-most ODI centuries at home

Kohli now has the joint-most centuries at home in ODI cricket along with Tendulkar (20). Interestingly, Kohli and Tendulkar are the Indian only players with over 15 home ODI centuries. Rohit follows them with 11 such ODI tons.

Kohli reaches this landmark

Kohli has become the first-ever player to have slammed nine centuries against two different oppositions in ODI cricket. He also has as many tons in 41 ODI innings against West Indies. Notably, Tendulkar is the only other batter with nine ODI tons against an opposition (vs Australia). Interestingly, Kohli also has eight centuries against the Aussies in the format.

72 international tons as a non-opener

Kohli now has the most international centuries as a non-opener (72). He surpassed Ricky Ponting on this list (71). They are the only two non-openers to have slammed over 70 tons across formats.

A counter-attacking knock by Rohit

Rohit maintained his counter-attacking approach throughout the innings. He gave an exhibition of his scrumptious pull shots and majestic backfoot punches. Rohit raced to his 47th half-century in the format. Debutant Dilshan Madushanka dismissed him in the 24th over. Rohit finished with 83 off 67 balls, a knock studded with 9 fours and 3 sixes (SR: 123.88).

Rohit breaks this record of Sehwag

Rohit has broken Virender Sehwag's record of scoring 7,518 runs as an opener in the ODI format. The former now has the third-most runs by an Indian opener. He has slammed 7,519 runs while opening in 149 ODI innings at an incredible average of 56.53. Rohit is only behind Tendulkar (15,310) and Sourav Ganguly (9,146) in this regard.

Gill slams his fifth ODI fifty

Gill struck three back-to-back fours off Madushanka in the fourth over. He survived an LBW call before taking a single to bring up his fifth half-century in the ODI format. Gill went berserk yet again, bashing a hat-trick of boundaries off spinner Dunith Wellalage in the 19th over. The right-hander scored a sublime 60-ball 70, a knock studded with 11 fours.

India's ninth 350+ total against SL

This was the ninth 350+ total for India against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket. India now have the most such totals against an opponent. Notably, Australia previously held this record, having posted eight 350+ ODI totals against India.

A look at other notable numbers

Indian pacer Umran registered his career-best figures in ODI cricket. His compatriot Siraj took two wickets and conceded just 30 runs in seven overs. SL opener Pathum Nissanka slammed his fifth ODI half-century (72 off 80 balls). Skipper Shanaka continues his exploits against India. He hammered his second ODI century and completed 1,000 runs in the format.