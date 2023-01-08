Sports

Matt Henry ruled out of Pakistan, India ODIs: Here's why

Henry battled though abdominal strain on Day 5 of the Karachi Test (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry will miss the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan and India. Henry, 31, played through abdominal strain on the final day of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi. He will be returning home with the Test squad. The Pakistan ODIs will commence on January 9 (Monday), while the India series kickstarts on January 18 (Wednesday). Here's more.

Here's what NZ's head coach said

"It has been tough playing ten days essentially out of the last 12 [in Karachi] and that being full days with no weather breaks," said Gary Stead, head coach of NZ's men's cricket team. "So when you've been in the field for eight sessions in each Test match, I guess there is natural wear and tear on players."

Why does this story matter?

Henry's injury has piled miseries onto the Black Caps ahead of their 50-over matches in the subcontinent.

Fellow speedster Adam Milne pulled out his name a few days back, owing to his under-preparedness post a hamstring injury. Blair Tickner eventually replaced him in the mix.

Besides, Kyle Jamieson is still on the sidelines, having suffered a back injury on England tour in June 2022.

Henry, Jamieson eye a return in England Tests

The likes of Henry and Jamieson could make a comeback in the two-match home series against England, starting February 16. Jamieson could return to the domestic level for the Auckland Aces in the Super Smash T20.

Boult won't be considered for the England series

As per Cricbuzz, Stead has ruled out Trent Boult's participation in the England series. Boult made headlines when he declined a central contract last year. The left-arm quick is currently playing for the Melbourne Stars in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23. He will then join MI Emirates in the inaugural edition of UAE's ILT20 league, which will run till February 12.

New Zealand's squad for Pakistan ODIs

NZ's ODI squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Blair Tickner, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.