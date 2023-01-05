Sports

AUS vs SA: Khawaja, Smith's ton tighten hosts' grip

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha Jan 05, 2023, 02:13 pm 2 min read

Smith ended up scoring 104 in Sydney (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia have further tightened their grip over the ongoing third and final Test versus South Africa. Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith starred with brilliant centuries as the hosts were 475/4 at stumps. Travis Head also smashed a fiery fifty. Only two wickets fell in the entire day. Notably, Australia will seal their ICC World Test Championship final berth with a win in this contest.

The summary of Day 2

Australia resumed Day 2 at their overnight score of 147/2. Smith and Khawaja added to South Africa's agony by stitching a 209-run stand for the third wicket. While Smith was dismissed for a well-made 104, Khawaja returned unbeaten on 195. Head enhanced the scoring rate with a quick-fire 70. Meanwhile, COVID-positive Matt Renshaw (5*) will resume the proceedings alongside Khawaja on Day 3.

Khawaja eyeing his maiden Test double-ton

Khawaja recorded his highest Test score in the contest and is on the verge of getting his maiden Test double-ton. He returned unbeaten on 195 off 368 balls. Overall, it was his 13th ton in the format. Khawaja, who's standing in his 56th Test, also completed 4,000 runs in the format during his knock. Meanwhile, the veteran recorded his second Test ton versus SA.

Smith goes past Bradman, Clarke

Smith recorded his 30th Test ton, going past Don Bradman's tally of 29 centuries. Among Australians, only Ricky Ponting (45) and Steve Waugh (32) are now ahead of him in this regard. He also displaced Michael Clarke as Australia's fourth-highest run-getter in the format. While Smith currently owns 8,467 runs in the format, the latter finished his career with 8,463 runs.

Stunning fifty for Head

Extending his sensational run in Tests, Head smashed his 12th Test half-century. He ended up scoring 70 off just 59 deliveries. This was Head's third fifty of the series in four innings. Meanwhile, the southpaw, playing his 33rd Test, now owns 2,126 runs in the format at a brilliant average of 45.23. Besides 12 fifties, he has also struck five tons.

SA bowlers struggle once again

As mentioned above, only two wickets fell in the entire day, which belonged to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj and speedster Kagiso Rabada. Meanwhile, pacer Anrich Nortje took both wickets on Day 1. Notably, the Aussies recorded their second 450-plus score of the series.