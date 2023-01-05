Sports

Travis Head slams his 12th Test fifty: Key stats

Extending his sensational run in Tests, Travis Head smashed his 12th Test half-century in the ongoing third and final match versus South Africa. The left-handed batter was aggressive as usual as he ended up scoring 70 off just 59 deliveries. Head's fiery knock was studded with eight boundaries and a six. He guided Australia past the 450-run mark. Here we look at his stats.

Head extends his sensational run in whites

Australia, who are 2-0 up in the series, won the toss and unsurprisingly, opted to bat in Sydney. Head arrived at number five with the scorecard reading 356/3. Though Australia's top-order batters did substantial damage, Head added to SA's agony. The southpaw enhanced the scoring rate with his big hitting. He added 112 runs alongside opener Usman Khawaja for the fourth wicket.

Here we look at his stats in Tests

Playing his 33rd Test, Head now owns 2,126 runs in the format at a brilliant average of 45.23. Besides 12 fifties, the 29-year-old has also struck five tons in Test cricket with his highest score being 175. Meanwhile, this was Head's third fifty of the series in four innings. 92, 0, and 51 read his previous scores in the series.

Head has been prolific in the ongoing ICC WTC cycle

Head has enjoyed a solid run of form in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. Head has raced to 973 runs at a prolific 54.05. He has smashed three tons and five fifties. He is one of the four Aussie batters to have amassed 900-plus runs. In 2022, Head scored 655 Test runs at 50.38 (100s: 2, 50s: 3).

WTC: Crucial contest for Australia

Notably, Australia, who are enjoying an unassailable 2-0 lead, are standing in a crucial fixture. A win here would seal their berth in the World Test Championship final. In case, they lose the ongoing game, Australia would need at least one win or two draws in the subsequent away Test series versus India in February-March to go through without depending upon other results.