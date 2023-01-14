Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Manchester United overpower City 2-1: Key stats

Jan 14, 2023

Man United scored twice in the second half (Source: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 in an edge-of-the-seat Premier League 2022-23 fixture. After a tight-knit first half, substitute Jack Grealish broke the deadlock in the 60th minute. United turned the tides soon, with strikes from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford to pocket the Manchester derby at Old Trafford. Notably, United secured their fifth successive win in the competition.

A look at the PL standings

Arsenal (44) are still atop the PL standings. Man City trail them with 39 points. Meanwhile, Manchester United (38) are now third-placed in the standings (W12 D2 L4).

Guardiola's 500th manegerial game

As per Opta, this was Pep Guardiola's 500th game of his top-flight managerial career. He has won 379 of his 500 games to date (76%), with this the most wins and best win rate (100+ games) of any manager in Europe's big-five leagues since his first season in 2008-09.

Grealish attains this record

Grealish has either scored or assisted in all three of his Premier League appearances at Old Trafford (G2 A1). His three-goal involvements are his joint-most at a PL away venue (also three at the London Stadium). Notably, Grealish now has 20 goals in 134 PL appearances. He now has two goals in the top flight in the ongoing season.

KDB unlocks these feats

As per Squawka, Kevin De Bruyne has become the first player to provide 10 PL assists this season. Overall, he owns 96 PL assists. KDB has been directly involved in six goals against United in PL since the start of the last season (G2 A4). Only Mohamed Salah (8 vs United) has been directly involved in more goals against an opponent in this period.

A distinguishable feat for KDB

As per Opta, KDB has now reached double figures for assists in five different Premier League seasons, with ex-Chelsea man Cesc Fabregas Soler (6) doing so in more different campaigns in the competition's history.

Rashford inks these numbers

As per Opta, Rashford is the first Manchester United player to score in seven successive appearances in all competitions since Cristiano Ronaldo in April 2008. Meanwhile, he has raced to eight goals in PL 2022-23 and 16 in all competitions.

Nine successive wins for United

United have won nine successive matches in all competitions. It's their longest run since a run of nine between December and January 2016-17 under Jose Mourinho. As per Squawka, each of United's last four PL wins over City at Old Trafford have come under different managers: Sir Alex Ferguson (2011), Louis van Gaal (2015), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (2020), and Erik ten Hag (2023).

Other key numbers from the Manchester derby

As per Opta, Alejandro Garnacho (18y 197d) is the youngest player to assist a goal in a Manchester derby in PL. As per Squawka, Rashford has scored in nine straight games at Old Trafford. He has scored five-plus goals against three of the five other "Big Six" sides during his career: Liverpool, Chelsea, and City. He has four goals against both Arsenal and Spurs.

How did the match pan out?

United looked threatening on the counters, with Rashford's two potential efforts being kept out by defender Manuel Akanji and goalkeeper Ederson, respectively. City, however, got the opener post-half-time when Grealish nodded home a KDB cross. United were undeterred and pulled one back as Fernandes scored in controversial circumstances as Rashford appeared to be off-side. Rashford doubled the lead soon to send United into ecstasy.