Premier League 2022-23, Nottingham Forest stun Liverpool 1-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 22, 2022, 07:08 pm 2 min read

Nottingham Forest stunned Liverpool 1-0 (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Nottingham Forest stunned Liverpool 1-0 in a crucial Premier League 2022-23 encounter on Saturday. Forest saw Taiwo Awoniyi breach Liverpool's defensive unit in the 55th minute and that was the difference in the end. Forest picked up their first Premier League win in 10 games as the Reds succumbed to their 3rd defeat this season. Here are the key stats.

Do you know? Forest earn three valuable points, go 19th

After 11 games, Liverpool have 16 points (W4 D4 L3). Liverpool conceded their 13th goal this season. Forest earned three valuable points and are 19th, moving ahead of Leicester, having played their 12th game of the season. Forest have claimed nine points.

Awoniyi Awoniyi bosses the show

As per Opta, Forest's Awoniyi is the first Nottingham Forest player to score in each of his first three Premier League starts at the City Ground. As per Squawka, Awoniyi made 4 touches in opposition box, attempted 3 shots, won 3 duels, and created 2 shots on target, besides 1 big chance created. He also made a tackle.

Do you know? Unwanted tally for Liverpool

Liverpool have surpassed their tally of just two defeats in the whole of 2021-22 season by losing their third game in the ongoing campaign. In 2021-22, Liverpool faced four losses in 63 games across competitions, matching this unwanted tally in just 16 games this season.

