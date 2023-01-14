Sports

Malaysia Open 2023: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty lose semi-final duel

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 14, 2023, 07:09 pm 1 min read

Indian badminton doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have bowed out of the 2023 Malaysia Open. After staging a comeback in their quarter-final match, the duo fell short in a three-game battle versus the world number 17 pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang. Rankireddy and Chirag lost the contest 16-21, 21-11, and 15-21. Here are further details.

Satwik and Chirag did well in both quarters and R16

On Friday, Satwik and Chirag fought back from a seven-point deficit in the second game to beat BWF World Tour Finals champions Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi 17-21, 22-20, 21-9 in the men's doubles quarter-finals. Before that, they survived a stiff test against reigning All England Open champions Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana on Thursday in R16, winning 21-19, 22-20.

Satwik and Chirag beat the Japanese duo in R32

In the round of 32, the Indian pair sealed a straightforward 21-16, 21-13 win against the Japanese duo of WG Kim and SG Choi.