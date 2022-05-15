Sports

Badminton: India clinch Thomas Cup gold, beat 14-time champions Indonesia

Written by Parth Dhall May 15, 2022, 04:20 pm 1 min read

India won the final 3-0 (Source: Twitter/@bwfmedia)

The Indian badminton men's side has entered the record books by winning its first-ever Thomas Cup title in Bangkok, Thailand. India beat 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 in a historic final on Sunday. Interestingly, this was the first time India had reached the final of the tournament. The likes of Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and Kidambi Srikanth guided India to this historic win.

Twitter Post History for Team India!

HISTORY SCRIPTED 🥺❤️



Pure show of grit and determination India becomes the #ThomasCup champion for the 1️⃣st time in style, beating 14 times champions Indonesia 🇮🇩 3-0 in the finals 😎



It's coming home! 🫶🏻#TUC2022#ThomasCup2022#ThomasUberCups#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/GQ9pQmsSvP — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) May 15, 2022

Winners India won the final 3-0

Srikanth beat Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 in the second singles match, thereby handing India their first-ever gold medal in the Thomas Cup history. Earlier, Lakshya came from behind to stage a brilliant victory over world number five Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (8-21, 21-17, 21-16). Thereafter, Rankireddy and Shetty overcame Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the doubles encounter (18-21, 23-21, 21-19).