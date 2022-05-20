Sports

Thailand Open: PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi in quarter-finals

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha May 20, 2022, 03:56 pm 2 min read

PV Sindhu overcame Yamaguchi in a close contest (Photo credit: Twitter/@Pvsindhu1)

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu beat world number one, Akane Yamaguchi, in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Thailand Open in Bangkok on Friday. The two-time Olympic medalist won the contest 21-15, 20-22, 21-13. Earlier, she breezed past Korea's Sim Yu Jin in straight games 21-16 and 21-13 in the round of 16. Prior to that, she overcame American Lauren Lam 21-19, 19-21, 21-18.

Information A look at the head-to-head record between Sindhu and Yamaguchi

Sindhu has a 15-9 win-loss record against Yamaguchi in the match-ups to date. Recently, she he had lost to the Japanese in the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia Championships (21-13, 19-21, 16-21).

2022 Sindhu's performance in 2022

Back in January, Sindhu finished third at the Sunrise India Open. She won the Syed Modi India International in Lucknow. She exited in the round of 16 of the Yonex Gainward German Open and Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships. She won the Yonex Swiss Open and lost in the semis of the Korea Open. She won bronze at the Badminton Asia Championships.

Results Tai Tzu-ying beats He Bingjiao; win for Chen Yufei

Top seed Tai Tzu-ying is through to the semis in the women's singles event. She prevailed in a tough contest against China's He Bingjiao, winning 21-10, 14-21, 21-18. Meanwhile, third seed Chen Yufei overcame Canada's Michelle Li 21-14, 20-22, 21-17. Chen will face Sindhu next. Tzu-ying will meet Ratchanok Intanon in the last four. The Thai beat Denmark's Line Christophersen comfortably, 21-8, 21-8.