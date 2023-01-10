Sports

IND vs SL: Umran Malik registers his career-best ODI figures

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 10, 2023, 11:11 pm 2 min read

Umran delivered the fastest ball by an Indian in international cricket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Umran Malik registered his career-best figures as India defeated Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The express pacer was the pick of India's bowlers in the match. He picked three wickets for 57 runs in eight overs, with SL falling 67 runs short to chase 374. Umran also delivered the fastest delivery by an Indian in international cricket.

Fastest delivery by an Indian in international cricket

Umran (3/57) has already cemented his case as a pace prodigy in Indian cricket. The speedster bowled a 156 kph delivery in his second over, which is now the fastest delivery by an Indian in ODIs. Umran also holds the distinction of bowling the fastest deliveries by an Indian both in T20Is (155 kph) and the IPL (157 kph in the 2022 edition).

WATCH: Umran's historic ball

Historic ball in Indian cricket - 155 kmph by Umran Malik. pic.twitter.com/CRk0KBtC94 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 5, 2023

A look at his career

Umran, arguably the fastest Indian bowler, now has 10 wickets from six ODIs. He averages 25.50 with the ball in the format. Umran, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), holds the record of delivering the fastest ball in IPL history by an Indian. He clocked 157 kph against Delhi Capitals. It was also the second-fastest delivery of the 2022 season.

The summary of 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored 75 runs in the first 10 overs after Sri Lanka put them in to bat. Both openers completed their respective half-centuries eventually. Virat Kohli then took over after the duo departed. He raced to an incredible century and got India past 350 (373/7). Mohammed Siraj and Umran destroyed SL's middle order, while Shanaka's heroics went in vain.