Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Manchester United beat Wolves 1-0: Key stats

Premier League 2022-23, Manchester United beat Wolves 1-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Dec 31, 2022, 07:58 pm 3 min read

Man United are seated at the fourth spot in the PL 2022-23 standings (Source: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Marcus Rashford's 76th-minute goal helped Manchester United beat Wolves on New Year's Eve's fixture of the Premier League 2022-23. Both sides lacked the bite in the attacking third to be goalless at half-time. Alejandro Garnacho failed to beat Jose Sa, while Diego Costa had an effort saved by David de Gea. Later, Rashford had a goal disallowed but United got through. Here's more.

65 Premier League goals for Rashford

Rashford has raced to six goals in the Premier League 2022-23. Meanwhile, he has 65 goals in the English top flight. As per Squawka, Rashford scored away from home in the Premier League for the first time since January against Brentford. Each of his previous six league goals had all come at Old Trafford.

Unwanted records for United, Wolves

As per Squawka, only three sides haven't scored in the opening 10 minutes of the PL this season: United, Wolves, and Nottingham Forest. Before this game, Wolves had lost only one of their last nine league fixtures played on New Year's Eve (W4 D4).

A look at the PL standings

Arsenal (40) and Manchester City (35) occupy the first and second spots in the PL standings. Man United (32) are seated fourth, having secured their 10th win of the season (D2 L4). Meanwhile, Wolves are in the 18th spot with 13 points (W3 D4 L10).

How did the match pan out?

United lacked the attacking finesse, with Garnacho missing a clear-cut chance after intercepting a loose backpass from Nelson Semedo, while Antony had a close-range header denied. Rashford then broke the deadlock after playing a one-two with Bruno Fernandes. He added a second off the rebound, only for VAR to rule it out. Later, David de Gea made a stoppage-time save to deny Wolves.

United bench Rashford due to disciplinary reasons

Rashford was benched by Erik ten Hag in the concluded game against Wolves for disciplinary reasons. He was replaced by winger Garnacho, before coming as a substitute at half-time. Rashford had scored the opener in United's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the previous game.

Rashford has been impactful as a substitute

As per Opta, Rashford has netted 12 Premier League goals as a substitute with only Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (17) and Javier Hernandez (14) netting more from the bench for United in the competition.

Key records for Manchester United

United kept their seventh clean sheet in the PL 2022-23 season. Notably, they recorded eight clean sheets in 38 Premier League games last season. As per Squawka, for the first time in their history, Manchester United have won three consecutive Premier League away games at Molineux. Rashford has scored 5 match-winning goals when coming off the bench in the Premier League.