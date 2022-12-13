Sports
Ronaldo backs this team to win FIFA World Cup 2022
Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldo Nazario has backed France to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. While the two-time World Cup winner won't be backing his country's rivals Argentina, he is open to appreciating any champion. Brazil were ousted by Croatia in the quarter-finals via a penalty shoot-out. The semi-finals commence later this evening, with two-time winners Argentina facing Croatia. Here's more.
Here’s what Ronaldo said
"Since the beginning, my prediction has always been Brazil and France in the final," the two-time Ballon d'Or winner told media including AFP at a roundtable in Doha. He added, "Brazil are no longer there. But France, match after match, are backing up their status as favorites and I still see them as the big favorites."
Mbappe has the talent to conquer it all: Ronaldo
Ronaldo spoke highly of France forward Kylian Mbappe, who is the leading goal-scorer in Qatar WC with five goals. "He [Mbappe] knows how to use his skills, how to go faster than the others. And he uses them to give assists or to score." Ronaldo added that the Paris Saint-Germain ace has the time and talent to shatter numerous records in the future.
Ronaldo’s footballing achievements with Brazil
Ronaldo netted 62 goals across 98 appearances for Brazil. Ronaldo is a two-time WC winner (1994 and 2002). He also won Copa America (1997 and 1999). He holds the second-most goals in the WC (15), behind Germany's Miroslav Klose (16). Ronaldo was awarded the FIFA World Cup Golden Shoe in 2002. He scored eight goals, including a brace in the final against Germany.
Brazil’s run in the 2022 World Cup
Richarlison fetched a brace in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia in their opening fixture. Tite's men bested Switzerland 1-0 before a shocking defeat to Cameroon in their final group-stage fixture. In R16, Brazil thrashed Group H runners-up South Korea 4-1. In the quarters, Neymar's extra-time goal put Brazil 1-0 up, but Croatia leveled. Croatia overcame Brazil 4-2 in penalties to storm into the semi-finals.
Here are the four semi-finalists
Two-time winners Argentina will face 2018 runners-up Croatia at Lusail Stadium on December 14 (12:30 AM IST). Meanwhile, defending champions France will cross swords with sturdy-looking Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 15 (12:30 AM IST).