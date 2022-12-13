Sports

Ronaldo backs this team to win FIFA World Cup 2022

Written by V Shashank Dec 13, 2022, 02:54 pm 2 min read

Ronaldo backs France to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 (Source: Twitter/@Ronaldo)

Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldo Nazario has backed France to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. While the two-time World Cup winner won't be backing his country's rivals Argentina, he is open to appreciating any champion. Brazil were ousted by Croatia in the quarter-finals via a penalty shoot-out. The semi-finals commence later this evening, with two-time winners Argentina facing Croatia. Here's more.

Here’s what Ronaldo said

"Since the beginning, my prediction has always been Brazil and France in the final," the two-time Ballon d'Or winner told media including AFP at a roundtable in Doha. He added, "Brazil are no longer there. But France, match after match, are backing up their status as favorites and I still see them as the big favorites."

Mbappe has the talent to conquer it all: Ronaldo

Ronaldo spoke highly of France forward Kylian Mbappe, who is the leading goal-scorer in Qatar WC with five goals. "He [Mbappe] knows how to use his skills, how to go faster than the others. And he uses them to give assists or to score." Ronaldo added that the Paris Saint-Germain ace has the time and talent to shatter numerous records in the future.

Ronaldo’s footballing achievements with Brazil

Ronaldo netted 62 goals across 98 appearances for Brazil. Ronaldo is a two-time WC winner (1994 and 2002). He also won Copa America (1997 and 1999). He holds the second-most goals in the WC (15), behind Germany's Miroslav Klose (16). Ronaldo was awarded the FIFA World Cup Golden Shoe in 2002. He scored eight goals, including a brace in the final against Germany.

Brazil’s run in the 2022 World Cup

Richarlison fetched a brace in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia in their opening fixture. Tite's men bested Switzerland 1-0 before a shocking defeat to Cameroon in their final group-stage fixture. In R16, Brazil thrashed Group H runners-up South Korea 4-1. In the quarters, Neymar's extra-time goal put Brazil 1-0 up, but Croatia leveled. Croatia overcame Brazil 4-2 in penalties to storm into the semi-finals.

Here are the four semi-finalists

Two-time winners Argentina will face 2018 runners-up Croatia at Lusail Stadium on December 14 (12:30 AM IST). Meanwhile, defending champions France will cross swords with sturdy-looking Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 15 (12:30 AM IST).