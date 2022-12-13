Sports

Iga Swiatek named WTA Player of the Year: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 13, 2022, 01:48 pm 3 min read

Swiatek had a record-breaking 37-match winning run in 2022

Poland's Iga Swiatek has been named the WTA Player of the Year. She was awarded the title for the first time after retaining her top spot in the WTA Rankings throughout the season. Swiatek won the French Open and the US Open in what was a record-breaking season for her. Meanwhile, David Witt won the WTA Coach of the Year award.

Why does this story matter?

Swiatek won eight titles in 2022, having earlier sealed six straight honors in a 37-match winning run.

She started her dominating run of form by winning the Qatar Open.

She claimed the Indian Wells title, dropping three sets in total.

The Miami Open and Stuttgart Open followed suit.

Swiatek then claimed the Italian Open, French Open, US Open, and San Diego Open.

Swiatek broke these records

Swiatek finished the season with a win-loss record of 67-9. She had earlier equaled Angelique Kerber's record for the most WTA Tour victories in the past six years (63 in 2016). As per WTA, the three-time Grand Slam winner now has the most wins in a single season (including WTA Tour events and Billie Jean King Cup play) since Serena Williams' 78 in 2013.

Swiatek's rise to the top

Swiatek rose to the top of the WTA Rankings after Ashleigh Barty announced a sudden retirement. After claiming the top spot, Swiatek won her second major Grand Slam at the French Open. She followed it up with a historic US Open title in September. As a result, Swiatek became the first woman with two Slam titles in a season since Kerber in 2016.

Over 250 days as top-ranked player

On December 10, Swiatek completed 250 days at the top of the WTA Rankings. She clinched five titles, played six finals, and registered 41 wins in this period. Her tally included 11 top-10 wins. Swiatek had a win percentage of 87.20.

More feats of Swiatek

By winning 37 matches, Swiatek matched the record of Martina Hingis (as many in 1997). This 37-match winning streak is the longest since Stefanie Graf won 66 consecutive matches between 1989 and 1990. Notably, Swiatek remained unbeaten for 135 days. She became the first-ever player to win the first three WTA 1000 events of a season (Italian Open, Miami Open, and Indian Wells).

WTA Coach of the Year

As stated, David Witt claimed the WTA Coach of the Year award. Jessica Pegula, a 28-year-old American who rose to a career-best number three the during 2022 season, emerged under his guidance. Pegula also won the Guadalajara Open and reached her first WTA 1000 final at the Madrid Open. She also reached the WTA Finals in singles and doubles (with Coco Gauff).

A look at other awards

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won the WTA Doubles Team of the Year award. Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia is the WTA Most Improved Player of the Year. China's Qinwen Zheng is the WTA Newcomer of the Year, having climbed over 100 spots (rankings). Germany's Tatjana Maria is the WTA Comeback Player of the Year, while Ons Jabeur was handed the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship award.