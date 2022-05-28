Sports

2022 French Open: World number one Iga Swiatek marches on

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 28, 2022, 05:10 pm 2 min read

Iga Swiatek has reached the 4th round (Photo credit: Twitter/@WTA)

Women's singles tennis number one seed Iga Swiatek has advanced to the fourth round of the 2022 French Open. The Poland international claimed her 31st straight win after downing Danka Kovinic. As per WTA, 20-year-old Swiatek has the fourth-longest streak of this century and is closing in on the third position held by Justine Henin (32) in 2008. Swiatek beat Kovinic 6-3, 7-5.

Information Crunch numbers for Iga Swiatek

This was the first meeting between Swiatek and Kovinic. With this win, Swiatek has extended her win-loss tally to 1-0. Swiatek now has a 39-3 win-loss record in 2022.

Kovinic 2nd successive third-round exit for Kovinic at Slams

The 27-year-old Kovinic has an 8-11 win-loss record at Slams. This was the second time she managed to reach the third round of any Slam event. She was ousted in the round at the 2022 Australian Open, suffering a defeat versus Simona Halep. Notably, Kovinic has a 2-4 win-loss record at Roland Garros.

Match Irina-Camelia Begu beats Leolia Jeanjean

Earlier in the day, Irina-Camelia Begu got past Leolia Jeanjean in the third round of the French Open. Begu won the contest in straight sets (6-1, 6-4). Begu now has a 15-10 win-loss record at Roland Garros. Overall, she has a 32-40 win-loss record at Slams. She has reached the fourth round at Roland Garros for the second time.

Do you know? Swiatek has a 17-2 record at Roland Garros

2020 French Open winner Swiatek has a 17-2 win-loss record here. Swiatek, who had reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open this year, has extended her win-loss tally at Slams to 38-11. Swiatek has now moved to the fourth round for the fourth successive season.