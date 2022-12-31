Sports

Messi, Ronaldo likely to play a friendly fixture: Details here

Written by V Shashank Dec 31, 2022, 05:07 pm 2 min read

Five-time Ballon d'Or Ronaldo signed a two and a half years contract with Al-Nassr worth over 200 million euros (Source: Twitter/@AlNassrFC_EN)

Footballing superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo might end up locking horns after the latter's move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr. As per reports, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are likely to travel to Saudi Arabia for a friendly against the combined XI of Al Nassr and Al Hilal on January 19. Messi has a year left on his PSG contract, while Ronaldo moved out of United.

Ronaldo becomes highest paid footballer ever!

Five-time Ballon d'Or Ronaldo signed a two and a half years contract with Al-Nassr worth over 200 million euros ($214.04 million), including commercial deals. His contract runs until 2025, which ensures that he takes more than $1 million per week. Interestingly, Ronaldo was earning an eye-watering $605,000 per week at Manchester United. It's the biggest salary ever in the history of football.

Ronaldo's performance so far in 2022-23

Ronaldo was a shadow of himself in the 2022-23 season. He missed pre-season training due to personal issues and was then slowly introduced by Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo managed three goals and two assists in 16 appearances across competitions for United. The tally includes a solitary goal in the Premier League in 10 appearances. In the Europa League, Ronaldo scored twice, including a penalty.

Messi's incredible numbers in 2022-23

Messi has managed 12 goals and 14 assists in all competitions for his club Paris Saint-Germain. He has netted seven goals in the Ligue 1. He also has the joint-most assists in the French top flight alongside teammate Neymar (10). Messi scored a solitary goal in the Trophee des Champions. Besides, he has registered four goals and as many assists in the Champions League.

Messi was awarded FIFA World Cup Golden Ball in Qatar

Messi won his second Golden Ball award in the FIFA World Cup 2022, having been a recipient in 2014. As per Squawka, he is the first player to win multiple Player of the Tournament awards. He made seven goals and three assists. Messi (13) is now Argentina's top scorer in FIFA WC history, having gone past Gabriel Batistuta (10) in the semi-final versus Croatia.