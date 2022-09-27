Shakira ordered to face trial in tax fraud case
Colombian singer Shakira will have to face trial in the ongoing tax fraud case, a Spanish court ordered on Tuesday. The date for the trial has not been set yet. In July, a Spanish prosecutor called for Shakira's prison sentence of eight years and two months for alleged tax evasion. Moreover, she would have to pay a fine of $24M, if found guilty.
The case pertains to the singer allegedly failing to pay around $14M in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, better known mononymously as Shakira, was reportedly asked to sign a deal with the authorities to evade standing on trial, but she rejected it. She maintains innocence, claiming she has returned the money and an extra $2.8M in interest.
Despite being Colombian, why is Shakira being tried for tax evasion in Spain? Well, Spanish prosecutors allege that Shakira bought a house in Barcelona, Spain, in May 2012 and was "ordinarily resident in Spain between 2012 and 2014." Of course, this house was bought for Shakira but also for her ex-husband/footballer Gerard Pique, and their first son, who was born in Barcelona in 2013.
According to a September 19 order, made public on Tuesday, the three-time Grammy winner would face six counts of tax fraud. Prosecutors have maintained that the Waka Waka singer lived in Spain from 2011-2012 but remained an official citizen of the Bahamas until 2015. Notably, Shakira moved when she started dating Pique. The recently separated couple has two children.
The 45-year-old's publicists stated earlier that she "has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer." Before Shakira, the Spanish government cracked down on world-renowned footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for evading tax payments. Both were found guilty but their jail sentences were waived off on account of being first-time offenders.